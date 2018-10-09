09/10/2018 15:13:57

Landsbankinn hf. - Bank bill (LBANK 190410) admitted to trading on October 10, 2018

 

 

Issuer Information

 

1

Issuer:

Landsbankinn hf.

2

Org. no:

471008-0280

3

LEI

549300TLZPT6JELDWM92

 

 

 

 

Issue Information

 

4

Symbol (Ticker)

LBANK 190410

5

ISIN code

IS0000029817

6

CFI code

D-Y-Z-U-X-R

7

FISN númer

LANDSBANKINN HF/ZERO CPN 20190410

8

Bonds/bills:

Bills

9

Total issued amount

420,000,000

10

Amount issued at this time

420,000,000

11

Denomination in CSD

20,000,000

 

 

 

 

Amortization - Cash Flow

 

12

Amortization type

Single payment interest free

13

Amortization type, if other

 

14

Currency

ISK

15

Currency, if other

 

16

Issue date

10.10.2018

17

First ordinary installment date

10.10.2018

18

Total number of installments

1

19

Installment frequency

1

20

Maturity date

10.4.2019

21

Interest rate

n/a

22

Floating interest rate, if applicable

 

23

Floating interest rate, if other

 

24

Premium

 

25

Simple/compound interest

Simple

26

Simple/compound, if other

 

27

Day count convention

ACT/360

28

Day count convention, if other

 

29

Interest from date

n/a

30

First ordinary coupon date

 

31

Coupon frequency

 

32

Total number of coupon payments

 

33

If irregular cash flow, then how

 

34

Dirty price / clean price

Dirty price

35

If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day?

No

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Indexing

 

36

Indexed

No

37

Name of index

 

38

Daily index or monthly index

 

39

Daily index or monthly index, if other

 

40

Base index value

 

41

Index base date

n/a

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

42

Call option

No

43

Put option

No

44

Convertible

No

45

Credit rating (rating agency, date)

 

46

Additional information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Admission to Trading

 

47

Registered at CSD

Yes

48

Securities depository

Nasdaq CSD Iceland

49

Date of Application for Admission to Trading

October 8, 2018

50

Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading

October 9, 2018

51

Date of admission to trading

October 10, 2018

52

Order book ID

160796

53

Instrument subtype

Corporate Bonds

54

Market

OMX ICE DP Fixed Income

55

List population name

OMX ICE Bank Bills

56

Static volatility guards

No

57

Dynamic volatility guards

No

58

MiFIR identifier

BOND - Bonds

59

Bond type

CRPB - Corporate Bond

 

