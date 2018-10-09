Landsbankinn hf. - Bank bill (LBANK 190410) admitted to trading on October 10, 2018

1
Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
Dr. Fakhri Karray Brings Artificial Intelligence Credentials to Victory Square Portfolio Companies
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
Secure Planet Announces Its TGE to Power the First Crowdsourced, Security Vulnerability Knowledge Database
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO CHGG MGTI HAS CPB and ACHC
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, LCI, PZZA, LOGM, PM and QRTEA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
Novartis announces FDA and EMA filing acceptance of siponimod, the first and only drug shown to meaningfully delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Presented at Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society Demonstrate Benefits in Treating Presymptomatic Infants with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus