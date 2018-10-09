LATAM Airlines Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for September 2018

Santiago, Chile, October 9, 2018

- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, today reported its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for September 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

System passenger traffic increased 2.4%, while capacity rose by 8.0%. As a result, the Company's load factor for the month fell 4.5 percentage points to 81.9%. International passenger traffic accounted for approximately 58% of the month's total passenger traffic.

LATAM Airlines Group Operating Statistics - September 2018

