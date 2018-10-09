Lerøy Seafood Group ASA : Trading update for Q3 2018

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (GWT) Q3 2018 Q3 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Lerøy Aurora 6 576 13 768 22 363 27 799 Lerøy Midt 19 554 18 485 47 693 45 758 Lerøy Sjøtroll 11 096 13 771 42 569 41 930 Total 37 226 46 024 112 625 115 487 Catch volume Havfisk Q3 2018 Q3 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Total volume 14 282 17 029 54 740 54 384 Of which volume cod 4 714 7 662 17 805 21 154

The complete Q3 2018 report will be released on 8 November at 06:30 CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

