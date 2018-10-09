09/10/2018 07:02:28

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA : Trading update for Q3 2018

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (GWT) 

Q3 2018

Q3 2017

YTD 2018

YTD 2017

Lerøy Aurora  6 576   13 768   22 363   27 799
Lerøy Midt  19 554   18 485   47 693   45 758
Lerøy Sjøtroll  11 096   13 771   42 569   41 930

Total 

  37 226

  46 024

  112 625

  115 487

     
     

Catch volume Havfisk 

Q3 2018

Q3 2017

YTD 2018

YTD 2017

Total volume  14 282   17 029   54 740   54 384
Of which volume cod  4 714   7 662   17 805   21 154

The complete Q3 2018 report will be released on 8 November at 06:30 CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lerøy Seafood Group ASA via Globenewswire

