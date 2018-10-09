Lerøy Seafood Group ASA : Trading update for Q3 2018

|
Harvest volumes salmon and trout (GWT)
Q3 2018
Q3 2017
YTD 2018
YTD 2017
|Lerøy Aurora
| 6 576
| 13 768
| 22 363
| 27 799
|Lerøy Midt
| 19 554
| 18 485
| 47 693
| 45 758
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
| 11 096
| 13 771
| 42 569
| 41 930
Total
37 226
46 024
112 625
115 487
Catch volume Havfisk
Q3 2018
Q3 2017
YTD 2018
YTD 2017
|Total volume
| 14 282
| 17 029
| 54 740
| 54 384
|Of which volume cod
| 4 714
| 7 662
| 17 805
| 21 154
The complete Q3 2018 report will be released on 8 November at 06:30 CET.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
