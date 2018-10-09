Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells SFERRA Fine Linens

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that is has completed the sale of SFERRA Fine Linens, LLC (“SFERRA” or the “Company”).

SFERRA, headquartered in Edison, NJ, is a distinctive, luxury brand with a 127-year heritage that designs and sells Italian-made linen products of the highest quality, including bedding, table linens, bath items, and decorative home accessories. SFERRA products are sold through several channels including luxury boutiques, department stores, and its own website.

Lauren Leichtman, CEO of LLCP, said, “The SFERRA investment has been very successful for LLCP, our partners and for the Company’s management team. We are proud to have enhanced the value of SFERRA through various avenues including introducing new products, adding new customers and elevating SFERRA’s quality and service. We are very excited for the future of SFERRA and we wish the management team continued success.”

Michelle Klein, President and CEO of SFERRA, commented, “LLCP has been a tremendous partner by supporting our growth and key strategic initiatives. We will miss working with the LLCP team, but we are very excited to enter our next phase of growth.”

Lazard Middle Market LLC served as financial advisor to SFERRA and Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP served as legal advisor to LLCP in connection with the sale.

