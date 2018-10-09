09/10/2018 22:50:00

Liberty Property Trust Hosts Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust will host its third quarter results conference call on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at 9:00 A.M., ET. The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 277-7530 and entering the passcode 5989189. The conference call will also be available live at www.libertyproperty.com in the “Investors” section of the site. Liberty will issue a press release detailing results the same day before the market opens.

If you are unable to join the conference call, you may access the archived webcast, also in the Investors section of the web site. In addition, a recording will be available telephonically until November 23, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 5989189.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704

