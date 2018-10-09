09/10/2018 15:15:00

LPL Financial Sponsors Emerging Advisors to Attend Annual Women Advisors Leaders Forum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that it has awarded scholarships to 10 emerging LPL advisors to be able to attend the firm’s annual Women Advisors Leaders Forum. The invitation-only event is Oct. 8 to 10, bringing together successful LPL women advisors to support their continued growth and nurture a community of women advisors.

As part of LPL’s efforts to grow and sustain more female advisors in the industry, nominations were accepted from OSJs and institution-based program managers, identifying high-potential advisors with at least three years of experience in the industry, at least one year with LPL, and a demonstrated track record of growth.

Advisor scholarship recipients include:

  • Veronica Aaron, Household Group

  • Jennifer Akins, Tocco Financial Services

  • Danielle Berz, Brown and Company

  • Carli Converse, Compton Financial Group

  • Laura DePergola, 360 Investment Center

  • Stephanie Lynne, Bay Financial Associates, LLC

  • Lisa Moser, Alltrust Financial Management

  • Martha Payne, Integrated Financial Partners

  • Lisa VanArsdale, Lakeview Wealth Management

  • Stephanie Vokral, Critical Transitions Wealth Advisors

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented women to our annual Women Advisors Leaders Forum,” said Bethany Bryant, LPL senior vice president, National Sales and Consulting and head of initiatives at LPL supporting women advisors. “Through this scholarship program, we can provide advisors early in their career with support for their continued growth in the way of strategic growth content, networking and mentorship from experienced advisors. We are excited to empower a next generation of LPL advisors in their work to support investors and grow successful independent businesses.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018

LPL Financial and advisor firms represented are separate entities.

