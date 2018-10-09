09/10/2018 17:20:22

MARYGROVE’S CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN AUTHORS LECTURE SERIES FEATURES ACCLAIMED AUTHOR AND POET ELIZABETH ACEVEDO ON APRIL 26, 2019

DETROIT, MI, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygrove College announces New York Times best-selling author and spoken word poet Elizabeth Acevedo as the featured guest at its 2019 Contemporary American Authors Lecture on Friday, April 26, 2019. The 8 p.m. Lillian and Don Bauder Lecture and book signing are free of charge and open to the public.

“Marygrove College is excited to bring to the Detroit community a young award-winning poet and author who has been lauded for her unique work as the 31st Contemporary American Authors Lecturer,” said President Dr. Elizabeth Burns. “Elizabeth Acevedo will be the first spoken word artist to participate in the Contemporary American Authors Lecture Series.”

Acevedo is the author of the novel THE POET X, which won the 2018 Boston Globe-Horn Book Award for fiction and Beastgirl & Other Origin Myths, a collection of folkloric poems centered on the experiences of a first-generation American woman. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Performing Arts from The George Washington University and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from the University of Maryland. She has appeared nationally and internationally at venues such as The Lincoln Center, Madison Square Garden, the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts, South Africa’s State Theatre, The Bozar in Brussels, and the National Library of Kosovo.

Acevedo is a National Slam Champion and her poems have been published or are forthcoming in Poetry, Puerto Del SolCallaloo, The Notre Dame Review, and others. Acevedo is a Cave Canem Fellow, Cantomundo Fellow, and participant in the Callaloo Writer’s Workshop. Slam poetry, the style of poetry Ms. Acevedo is known for, is a genre in which poets recite original poetry, combining elements of theater, storytelling and other kinds of performance.

For information about sponsorship opportunities for the 2019 event or to attend dinner with the author, contact Dennis Howie at 313-927-1451 or dhowie@marygrove.edu. You may also visit: https://www.marygrove.edu/caals.

Established in the city of Detroit in 1927, Marygrove College is an independent Catholic graduate college sponsored by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) and guided by the values of human dignity; community; social justice; ecological justice; excellence; innovation; and diversity. The campus is situated on 53 wooded acres at 8425 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221. Visit www.marygrove.edu.

Renee Ahee

Marygrove College

(313) 927-1438

rahee@marygrove.edu

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
2
Dr. Fakhri Karray Brings Artificial Intelligence Credentials to Victory Square Portfolio Companies
3
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
4
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:45
Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
17:36
Medical Marijuana Company Acquisition: Wuhan Strengthens International Entry in the Marijuana Market
17:34
Total Voting Rights
17:32
Transaction in Own Shares
17:30
Google Pixel 3 on Verizon. Unleash the most powerful Pixel ever.
17:22
Atos digital leadership strengthened by the completion of the acquisition of the US-based Syntel
17:20
MARYGROVE’S CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN AUTHORS LECTURE SERIES FEATURES ACCLAIMED AUTHOR AND POET ELIZABETH ACEVEDO ON APRIL 26, 2019
17:18
State Bank Corp. Applies for Branch in Phoenix, To Rename Bank “State Bank of Arizona”
17:14
Prepping for Hurricane Michael’s wrath

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 18:02:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-09 19:02:54 - 2018-10-09 18:02:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY