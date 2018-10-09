Medical Marijuana Company Acquisition: Wuhan Strengthens International Entry in the Marijuana Market

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC Pink: WUHN) ("Wuhan"), is excited to announce further information on the proposed acquisition of MJ MedTech Inc. ("MJ MedTech").

The Medical Cannabis company is in a very strong position to capture a significant valuation going forward within the massive Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol (CBD) Market. The sector is the fastest growing* in all sectors globally. While offering international products and services in Europe, MJ MedTech is planning to expand its footprint in Australia and Asia this quarter and engage the North American market, taking advantage of the recent announcements of the removal of cannabis from Schedule 1 in the US as well as the legalization of marijuana in Canada.

Since signing the LOI, Wuhan strongly believes that MJ MedTech will provide significant insight and market value for shareholders and consumers alike. The Company is currently finalizing the details of the transaction and asks our shareholders to consult our website for upcoming progress.

In addition to deploying the latest medical and scientific research, MJ MedTech plans to leverage technological advancements to improve safety, quality, and verification of its products using cutting-edge blockchain technology. Among MJ MedTech’s various research divisions, the company will launch offerings within fitness, cosmetic, nutrition, and pet product industries.

“MJ MedTech offers incredible knowledge, value, and opportunity for Wuhan. Its strong position and expertise will thrive in the USD 146.4 billion legal marijuana market. By establishing a presence in the U.S., Canada and Europe, we can build sustainable long-term shareholder value as this market continues to grow. Working with Dr. Anna has been a pleasure and a real educational experience. I’m thrilled to see this come together,” said Ramy Kamaneh, CEO of Wuhan.

Dr. Anna stated: “It is in my DNA to always provide the medical best practices to patients. CBD has proven to be safe and effective in treating many health conditions. The future looks incredibly bright!”

The CBD industry needs credible products backed by established scientists and technologists. It is MJ MedTech’s mandate to not only meet these requirements, but to exceed them by seeking opportunities within the medical marijuana market that value MJ MedTech’s superior CBD products, all while maintaining authenticity. The company’s team of established doctors, industry professionals, investors, and advisors not only demonstrate MJ MedTech’s potential, but its long-term vision to become a leader in the CBD market.

* According to analysis by Job Market Insights: https://www.ziprecruiter.com/blog/cannabis-job-growth-tech-job-growth/

About Wuhan General Group (China) Inc. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., is a Nevada-based investment company focused on emerging technology as well as in the medical cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) sectors. Through acquisitions, Wuhan will enter the international 146.4 billion growing cannabis market for medical applications such as cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others, expected to propel revenue growth in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

