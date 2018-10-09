Merriam-Webster Partners with Game Developers Spry Fox

Springfield, MA, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merriam-Webster, the dictionary publisher helping millions of people understand and use language better, has teamed up with the game developers at Spry Fox to launch Alphabear 2, an original word puzzle game, and sequel to Alphabear, winner of Google Play’s “Standout Indie” award in 2016. Through this partnership, an exclusive web version of Alphabear 2 is available on Merriam-Webster.com starting today.

In Alphabear 2 players spell words by selecting letters on a grid, and when adjacent letters are used to form a word, bears appear. The more letters a player uses to form a word, the bigger the bear gets, resulting in more points.

“We’re thrilled to add this exclusive version of Alphabear 2 to Merriam-Webster’s game collection,” says Damien Yambo, Digital Games Director for Merriam-Webster. “Part of Merriam-Webster’s mission is to propagate our love of English, and this new game helps by underscoring the playfulness of the language. Alphabear 2 is a fun, challenging take on word games for everyone. But don’t let the adorable bears fool you: getting the highest scores requires strategic play and a deep vocabulary.”

The Alphabear 2 wordlist is powered by Merriam-Webster, and a built-in dictionary allows players to look up a word’s definition during game play.

“The Alphabear franchise has always been popular, but it has been a dream of our studio’s to do more than just make a fun game – we want to improve people’s lives if we can. Our partnership with Merriam-Webster has helped us to make Alphabear 2, a game with the potential to help millions of people learn more English vocabulary.”

In partnership with Spry Fox, the exclusive web version of Alphabear 2 on Merriam-Webster.com can run on any modern device using a compatible web browser. Full versions of Alphabear 2 are also currently available for iOS and Android, providing users with more game types, and a full story mode chronicling the saga of your time-traveling bear avatar.

About Merriam-Webster Inc.

For 180 years, in print and digital media, Merriam-Webster has been America’s leading and most-trusted provider of language information. Each month, our websites and apps offer guidance to tens of millions of visitors. In print, our publications include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate® Dictionary (among the best-selling books in American history) and newly published dictionaries for English-language learners. All Merriam-Webster products and services are backed by the largest team of professional dictionary editors and writers in America, and one of the largest in the world.

For more information, visit Merriam-Webster.com, an official Webby Award Winner for 2017, and follow @MerriamWebster on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Spry Fox

Spry Fox LLC is an independent game development studio in operation since 2010. Our goal is to make the world a happier place, both by entertaining them as well as by helping them create healthy communities and learning new skills. We are dedicated inventors who create original products, at least one of which has spawned an entire subgenre of games. Our past and current titles include: Triple Town, Alphabear, Bushido Bear, Realm of the Mad God, Steambirds, Steambirds Alliance, and Road Not Taken.

