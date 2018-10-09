09/10/2018 12:59:31

NNIT A/S: 9/2018 NNIT acquires fast-growing US company to accelerate delivery of IT services to the international life sciences industry and increases revenue outlook for 2018

Related content
13:03 - 
NNIT A/S: NNIT acquires fast-growing US company to acce..
03 Oct - 
NNIT A/S: NNIT and PFA extend and expand collaboration ..
01 Oct - 
NNIT A/S: Once again: NNIT achieves gold certification ..
Related debate
17 Sep - 
Vi kan vist takke Aktieinfo for dagens p..

Company announcement 9/2018

October 9, 2018

NNIT acquires fast-growing US company to accelerate delivery of IT services to the international life sciences industry and increases revenue outlook for 2018

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Valiance Partners, LLC. ("Valiance Partners").

 

Valiance Partners is a computer software and services data migration company primarily for the life sciences industry. Established in 2003 and headquartered in New Jersey, US, Valiance Partners provide end-to-end data and content migration software solutions and services for IT, quality, validation and test management.

 

Today, NNIT entered into an agreement with the shareholders of Valiance Partners to acquire 100% of the shares for an upfront payment of USD 25.0 million and an earn-out payment of USD 10.7 million at target, depending on performance.

Per Kogut, CEO of NNIT, comments:

"Valiance Partners provides a perfect strategic and cultural match and I am excited to welcome this fast-growing company to NNIT. They come with a strong experience and have delivered migration services to many of the world's most successful pharmaceutical companies. Together we will strengthen our growth potential and the acquisition will boost NNIT as a global IT provider to the international life sciences industry."

Richard Higger, Founder and President of Valiance Partners, comments:

"We are excited to become part of the NNIT Group and continue our successful growth. With NNIT's experience in international life sciences, we see an opportunity to expand our successful business in additional markets. Our two companies have already collaborated on several projects and learned that we make a good fit."

Transaction overview

NNIT will acquire 100% of the shares of Valiance Partners, LLC for an upfront payment of USD 25.0 million. Further, the agreement consists of an earn-out element being realized until the end of 2021, which at target is USD 10.7 million, depending on performance.

 

Following the acquisition, Valiance Partners will in daily operations continue its current business, while working together with NNIT on new and existing business opportunities. Valiance Partners will be named "Valiance Partners, LLC - an NNIT Group Company".

 

NNIT will finance the acquisition through its operating cash flows and existing credit facilities. No external equity or debt financing will be needed.

 

Closing of the agreement is expected to be November 1, 2018.

Strategic rationale

With the acquisition NNIT will strengthen its foothold as a leading IT services provider to the international life sciences industry. The demand for migration services has increased significantly over the past decade and Valiance Partners has become a leading migration partner to the life sciences industry. Our companies complement each other, combining Valiance Partners' migration solutions and references within international life sciences with NNIT's experience delivering advisory and other services to life science companies.

 

The addition of Valiance Partners' world-class data migration tools and services to NNIT's existing system integration methodology, positions NNIT as a leading implementation provider of highly complex Software-as-a-Service solutions to the life sciences industry.

About Valiance Partners

Headquartered in New Jersey, US. Valiance Partners is a computer software and services data migration company primarily for the life sciences industry. The company employs 60+ staff and independent contractors, located in its headquarters and the company's Dublin, Ireland office.

 

For the financial year 2017, Valiance Partners generated revenue of USD 9.8 million and normalized operating profit of USD 2.0 million equal to an operating profit margin of 20%. In 2018 revenue is expected to grow with more than 35% with an operating profit margin of around 24%.

 

Valiance Partners has managed more than 500 migrations for over 100 companies, including the world's leading pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology brands.

Outlook

The acquisition is expected to generate additional revenue in the last two months of 2018 of around DKK 15 million corresponding to approximately 0.5pp growth in 2018. As a result, the outlook for 2018 in constant currencies is increased:

  • Expected revenue growth is increased to be 4-7% in constant currencies (previously 3-6%)
  • Expected operating profit margin is maintained at 10-10.5% in constant currencies
  • The expected level of investments is maintained at 6-8% of total revenue and excludes the acquisition of Valiance Partners
Conference call details

NNIT will host a teleconference October 9, 2018 at 14:30 CET about the acquisition of Valiance Partners. Please visit the NNIT webpage at www.nnit.com to access the teleconference, which can be found under 'Investors - Events & presentations'. Presentation material will be available on the website at the start of the presentation.

Conference call details

Webcast link:https://nnit.eventcdn.net/20181009

Participant telephone numbers:

Denmark:                     +45 3544 5583

United Kingdom:           +44 203 194 0544

Sweden:                       +46 8 5664 2661

United States                +1 855 269 2604

Contacts for further information

Investor relations:

Klaus Hosbond Skovrup

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 3079 5355

ksko@nnit.com

Media relations:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8141

hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of June 30, 2018 NNIT A/S had 3,122 employees. For more information please visithttps://www.nnit.com.

09 20181009 Valiance EN

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NNIT A/S via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:03 NNIT
NNIT A/S: NNIT acquires fast-growing US company to accelerate delivery of IT services to the international life sciences industry
12:59 NNIT
NNIT A/S: 9/2018 NNIT acquires fast-growing US company to accelerate delivery of IT services to the international life sciences industry and increases revenue outlook for 2018
03 Oct NNIT
NNIT A/S: NNIT and PFA extend and expand collaboration with focus on agility and innovation
01 Oct NNIT
NNIT A/S: Once again: NNIT achieves gold certification for data center
12 Sep NNIT
NNIT A/S: NNIT positioned as a Major Contender for Life Sciences Digital Services
17 Aug NNIT
NNIT A/S: 8/2018 Financial report for the first six months of 2018
14 Aug NNIT
NNIT A/S: NNIT and ValGenesis Partner on Cloud-Based IT Validation Software for the Life Sciences Industry
08 Jun NNIT
NNIT A/S: NNIT and Vestas extend collaboration with focus on data and flexibility
30 May NNIT
NNIT A/S: NNIT wins contract on public digital self-service portal
17 May NNIT
NNIT A/S: NNIT enters collaboration about global platform with blockchain start-up

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
2
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
3
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Secure Planet Announces Its TGE to Power the First Crowdsourced, Security Vulnerability Knowledge Database

Related stock quotes

Nnit A/S 171,00 1.8% Stock price increasing
Nnit Ord Shs 166.60 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:20
New Research Coverage Highlights Easterly Government Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Norwegian Cruise Line, Getty Realty, Jack In The Box, and Integrated Device Technology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
13:17
Atlanta-Based Elemica Inc. Promotes Key Individuals
13:15
GreenGro Technologies Announces Launch of CBD Division
13:15
TESARO Announces Data Presentations at the ESMO 2018 Congress
13:15
Report: Developing Opportunities within Craft Brew Alliance, Genesee & Wyoming, Exponent, Gentherm, Asure Software, and Patrick Industries — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
13:15
Titan Mining Announces Appointment of John Boehner, James Gowans and William Mulrow to Board of Directors
13:12
Alarm.com to Announce 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2018
13:10
Kaminario Announces Record Financial Results and New Strategic Investor
13:09
Kuebix Named Great Supply Chain Partner Due to Customer Case Study

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 13:38:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-09 14:38:38 - 2018-10-09 13:38:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY