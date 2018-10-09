09/10/2018 13:03:16

NNIT A/S: NNIT acquires fast-growing US company to accelerate delivery of IT services to the international life sciences industry

Press release

This press release expands upon Company Announcement 9/2018, published October 9, 2018.

NNIT acquires fast-growing US company to accelerate delivery of IT services to the international life sciences industry

NNIT acquires one of North America's fastest-growing companies to boost growth as a global provider of IT services to the life sciences industry.

Copenhagen, October 9, 2018 - NNIT A/S announces that it has acquired Valiance Partners, LLC (Valiance Partners). The acquisition will lift NNIT's growth and strengthen its position as a leading IT services provider for the global life sciences industry.

Valiance Partners, headquartered in New Jersey close to NNIT's US office, is recognized and referenced as one of the strongest providers of migration services for the rapidly growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms to primarily pharmaceutical companies.

Over the past three years, Valiance Partners has grown by more than 40% annually, working with many of the largest pharma companies in North America, Europe and Japan.

The two companies have already collaborated on several projects and complement each other very well, explains Per Kogut, CEO, NNIT:

"Valiance Partners provides a perfect strategic and cultural match and I am excited to welcome this fast-growing company to NNIT. They come with a strong experience and have delivered migration services to many of the world's most successful pharmaceutical companies. Together we will strengthen our growth potential and the acquisition will boost NNIT as a global IT provider to the international life sciences industry."

The demand for migration services has increased significantly during the past couple of years, as more and more life sciences companies implement cloud-based platforms to collect and integrate data and transform business processes.

"We are excited to become part of the NNIT Group and continue our successful growth," says Richard Higger, co-founder and CEO, Valiance Partners. "With NNIT's experience in international life sciences, we see an opportunity to expand our successful business in additional markets. Our two companies have already collaborated on several projects and learned that we make a good fit."

Valiance Partners - ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the US - has managed and successfully completed more than 500 migrations for over 100 clients, including many of the world's leading pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies.

One of the key platforms supported by Valiance Partners' proprietary software is Veeva Vault, a unified suite of applications for clinical, regulatory and quality, which enables companies to drive greater efficiency and maintain compliance throughout the product lifecycle.

Valiance Partners, LLC is currently employing 60+ people in its offices in New Jersey, US, and Dublin, Ireland. In order to focus on its current strong growth, Valiance Partners, LLC will continue to operate as an independent company under the name "Valiance Partners - an NNIT Group Company."

Following the acquisition, Valiance Partners, LLC will continue its current business and work closely with NNIT to realize cross-sales synergies.

In May 2017, NNIT acquired SCALES Group.

More information:

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com

About Valiance 

https://www.valiancepartners.com/about-us/

About NNIT

NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry. As of June 2018, NNIT A/S had more than 3,122 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com

20181009 Valiance Press Release EN

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NNIT A/S via Globenewswire

