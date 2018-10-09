ORIJEN Pet Food Invites Los Angeles Pet Lovers & Pups to a Halloween-Themed Brunch on October 27

It’s no trick! From 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Angel City Brewery, Pet Lovers & their dogs are encouraged to dress in costume while being treated to a complimentary brunch inspired by the Fresh Regional Ingredients in ORIJEN Dog Food

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 27, Los Angeles area Pet Lovers and their dogs are invited to the ultimate dog Halloween party: the free “Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog” brunch, taking place at LA’s premier pup-friendly brewery, Angel City Brewery, located at 216 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012. This brunch is part of a nationwide series of events hosted by award-winning ORIJEN Pet Food, aimed at educating Pet Lovers on why their canine companions deserve the world’s best pet food that is Biologically Appropriate, containing Fresh Regional Ingredients in their diet. People & pups alike are encouraged to dress in costume for the chance to win exciting prizes.

From 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. it’ll be frightfully fun as Pet Lovers enjoy complimentary cuisine inspired by the ingredients found in ORIJEN dog food, while their dogs will enjoy ORIJEN freeze-dried treats. In addition to prizes for some of the best costumes, the first 50 guests who arrive will be gifted a “trick-or-treat bag” of items valued at over $50. Space is limited, so interested Pet Lovers should RSVP soon to reserve their spot: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-like-your-orijen-dog-halloween-brunch-in-los-angeles-registration-50627710846 .

“ORIJEN is designed to be the highest quality, most Biologically Appropriate food for dogs, rich and diverse in fresh meat and protein, always made with Fresh Regional Ingredients. We want Pet Lovers to know that we believe it is important for dogs to eat as healthy as their owners. That’s why we’re hitting the road to host the Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog brunches – because a great way to learn about the most nutritious ingredients is to eat from a menu inspired by them,” said Julie Washington, chief marketing officer at Champion Petfoods.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning more than 25 years. Its ORIJEN and ACANA brands feature unmatched inclusions of Fresh Regional Ingredients and are made exclusively in Champion’s own kitchens. Founded in the small town of Barrhead, Alberta, Champion now exports to more than 85 countries around the world. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com .

Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

Finn Partners

310-882-4016

deborah@finnpartners.com