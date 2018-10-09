09/10/2018 19:34:13

ORIJEN Pet Food Invites Los Angeles Pet Lovers & Pups to a Halloween-Themed Brunch on October 27

It’s no trick! From 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Angel City Brewery, Pet Lovers & their dogs are encouraged to dress in costume while being treated to a complimentary brunch inspired by the Fresh Regional Ingredients in ORIJEN Dog Food

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 27, Los Angeles area Pet Lovers and their dogs are invited to the ultimate dog Halloween party: the free “Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog” brunch, taking place at LA’s premier pup-friendly brewery, Angel City Brewery, located at 216 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012. This brunch is part of a nationwide series of events hosted by award-winning ORIJEN Pet Food, aimed at educating Pet Lovers on why their canine companions deserve the world’s best pet food that is Biologically Appropriate, containing Fresh Regional Ingredients in their diet. People & pups alike are encouraged to dress in costume for the chance to win exciting prizes.

From 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. it’ll be frightfully fun as Pet Lovers enjoy complimentary cuisine inspired by the ingredients found in ORIJEN dog food, while their dogs will enjoy ORIJEN freeze-dried treats. In addition to prizes for some of the best costumes, the first 50 guests who arrive will be gifted a “trick-or-treat bag” of items valued at over $50. Space is limited, so interested Pet Lovers should RSVP soon to reserve their spot: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-like-your-orijen-dog-halloween-brunch-in-los-angeles-registration-50627710846.

“ORIJEN is designed to be the highest quality, most Biologically Appropriate food for dogs, rich and diverse in fresh meat and protein, always made with Fresh Regional Ingredients. We want Pet Lovers to know that we believe it is important for dogs to eat as healthy as their owners. That’s why we’re hitting the road to host the Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog brunches – because a great way to learn about the most nutritious ingredients is to eat from a menu inspired by them,” said Julie Washington, chief marketing officer at Champion Petfoods.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning more than 25 years. Its ORIJEN and ACANA brands feature unmatched inclusions of Fresh Regional Ingredients and are made exclusively in Champion’s own kitchens. Founded in the small town of Barrhead, Alberta, Champion now exports to more than 85 countries around the world. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

Finn Partners

310-882-4016

deborah@finnpartners.com

ORIJEN-Logo-Share.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
2
Dr. Fakhri Karray Brings Artificial Intelligence Credentials to Victory Square Portfolio Companies
3
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
4
German AI Trading Systems Company RISE Announces Security Token Offering at Blockchain Shift Conference
5
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:38
Stefanini Launches Sophie 3.0
19:34
ORIJEN Pet Food Invites Los Angeles Pet Lovers & Pups to a Halloween-Themed Brunch on October 27
19:30
Brookfield Property Partners and Brookfield Property REIT Provide Estimated Tax Basis and Tax Characterization of Stock and Cash Distributed in GGP Acquisition
19:26
Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells SFERRA Fine Linens
19:26
Phoenix Lending Survey Results Continues the Trend of a Positive Outlook on the U.S. Economy in Both the Near and Long Term
19:14
MediaRich.io Launches Token Private Sale to Decentralize ‘Infrastructure as a Service’ Reducing Cloud Infrastructure Costs
19:12
Goldman Small Cap Research Initiates Coverage of PIX Token and Ecosystem
19:00
How to Use Bleach Baths to Help Manage Eczema Flares; American Academy of Dermatology
18:57
Avadim Health, Inc. Announces Growth Capital Investment of $60 Million

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 20:05:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-09 21:05:52 - 2018-10-09 20:05:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY