Portfolio Update

Related content Issue of Equity Net Asset Value(s) Issue of Equity

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company') LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53 Quarterly Portfolio Update Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2018, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of portfolio Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 1.38% Residential Secure Income 1.37% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.81% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018 0.65% P2P Global Investments 0.60% Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 2021 0.44% Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure 0.30% BBGI SICAV SA 0.27% John Laing Infrastructure Fund 0.07% Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting) 0.05% Total 5.94%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2018, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of portfolio UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019 8.70% USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 3.43% USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025 3.37% Vonovia 2.57% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.40% Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 2.26% USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 2029 2.24% USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025 2.22% Investor 2.07% Deutsche Wohnen 1.81% Total 31.07%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com