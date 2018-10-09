09/10/2018 10:25:00

Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, October 9

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2018, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name

Percentage of portfolio

Pershing Square 5.5% 20221.38%
Residential Secure Income1.37%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.81%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20180.65%
P2P Global Investments0.60%
Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 20210.44%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure0.30%
BBGI SICAV SA0.27%
John Laing Infrastructure Fund0.07%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.05%
Total

5.94%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2018, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name

Percentage of portfolio

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20198.70%        
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20263.43%        
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20253.37%        
Vonovia2.57%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies2.40%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF2.26%        
USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 20292.24%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 20252.22%
Investor2.07%
Deutsche Wohnen1.81%
Total

31.07%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

