Prepping for Hurricane Michael’s wrath

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation for the onslaught of Hurricane Michael, Interstate Restoration has begun to add critical resources in the north Florida area.

The storm is due to hit Florida’s panhandle and the northern part of the state late tonight, with full effect by tomorrow morning. The resources include labor and trailers full of recovery equipment such as dehumidifiers, generators and desiccant air driers. Interstate has strategically positioned itself in the staging area most conducive to serving clients with the greatest amount of efficiency.

Interstate still has crews immersed in the recovery and restoration efforts connected with the recent Hurricane Florence in North Carolina. That work will continue, even while Interstate offers aid to clients in Florida, said Stacy Mazur, chief executive officer of Interstate .

“Last year’s series of deadly hurricanes (Harvey, Irma and Maria) fueled our response capabilities and set the precedent for the kind of efficiency our clients expect and deserve,” Mazur said.

The most strategic location for a staging area will probably be to the west side of the storm, he said. When deciding on a response location, Interstate always considers the safety of its workers, along with the quickest access to afflicted areas.

“We have been calling clients to update them on our activities and to make sure they have as much information as possible about the storm developments,” said Fred Craprotta, regional manager for Interstate in Florida.

Businesses that establish disaster plans ahead of a storm tend to recovery more quickly, with less impact, he said. For most of Interstate’s clients, that planning typically begins months – and sometimes years – in advance, giving all entities a post-event advantage in recovery efforts.

Interstate encourages all businesses and residents in the area to take every precaution to ensure safety and to help maintain building integrity. Interstate offers numerous tips on its website, www.InterstateRestoration.com . Members of the media who need expert input for production of their storm-related stories are encouraged to set up interviews with Mazur, Craprotta and others at Interstate. Call 303-410-4971.

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998, Interstate Restoration LLC is an emergency restoration and general contractor specializing in repairing commercial property throughout North America. Fort Worth-based Interstate is a difference-maker in the industry, helping businesses to recover quickly from fire, flood, and other natural and manmade disasters. This means companies and people can focus on the important stuff - like getting back to business and back to life.

