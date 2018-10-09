Puration Inc Sets Sights On 2018 Revenue Benchmark To Carve Out Leadership Stake In $1 Billion Cannabis Beverage Market Segment

DALLAS, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today announced setting its sights on breaking through the $1 million revenue benchmark in 2018. PURA is a rapidly growing cannabis beverage producer and management believes sales could exceed $1 million this year, 2018. The company introduced EVERx CBD Sports Water last year, and it has become the leading cannabis beverage brand name in the sports nutrition marketplace. Distribution is growing rapidly. The company has just launched its first production run with its new labels to fill outstanding orders within new regions in the United States (and internationally). The company’s first THC infused beverage, THCSavor, is in the works and is expected to launch soon. The company also recently announced a pending acquisition to add yet a third cannabis beverage. According to a report by Brightfield Group, the hemp and CBD category alone is expected to be a $1 billion market by 2020 in the U.S..

PURA announced last week the spinoff of its cannabis cultivation business. The spinoff is part of the overall strategy for Puration to concentrate ongoing business development efforts on the company’s flourishing cannabis infused beverage business. The spinoff announced last week has been effected through the execution of a securities exchange agreement with Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”). PURA has sold its cannabis cultivation business in exchange for a convertible purchase note issued by NOUV. All of the NOUV common shares issued in conversion of the purchase note are slated for distribution to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution following a recapitalization of NOUV.

More details on the company’s rapidly expanding cannabis beverage business to include further details on the spinoff transaction will be included in an online presentation this Thursday, October 11th, 2018.

