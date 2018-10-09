09/10/2018 06:40:53

Solvay S.A. : Solvay's Board of Directors appoints Ilham Kadri Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO of the Group

Related content
02 Oct - 
Transparency Declaration - Participation notification b..
24 Sep - 
Solvay S.A. : Solvay outlines strong sustainable growth..
19 Sep - 
Transparency Declaration - Participation notification b..

 

Brussels, October 9, 2018 ---

 

Solvay's board of directors has appointed Ilham Kadri as Chairman of the Executive Committee, member of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Group,  with effect from March 1, 2019.  On that date, Ilham Kadri will officially succeed Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, who will then relinquish his executive duties and his mandate as director of Solvay.  Ilham Kadri will join Solvay on January 1, 2019 and spend two months transitioning with Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, before taking the leadership role and continuing Solvay's transformation strategy. Ilham Kadri is CEO and President of U.S. hygiene technology and services company Diversey and has led, since 2013, its turnaround, carve-out and divestment to a private equity fund. She brings to Solvay her vast international experience having worked for top multinationals like Shell-Basell, UCB-Cytec, Huntsman and Dow Chemical across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and in Asia. "Solvay's Board of Directors unanimously approved the selection of Ilham Kadri as head of the Solvay Group. Her knowledge of our strategic markets, strongly customer-focused mindset and her capacities to build a galvanizing vision make her the leader that the Group needs to accelerate its cultural transformation and unleash its growth potential. She can count on a solid and experienced Solvay management team to fulfill this mission," said Nicolas Boël, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Solvay. "I wish to thank the Board of Directors for its confidence in me. I'm looking forward to join the Group whose passion for science, its values and transformation echo my own personal and professional journey. Early next year, I will work alongside Solvay's teams to accelerate value creation based on innovation, collaboration, a customer centric culture and a clear sense of purpose. These fundamentals will guide my actions at Solvay," said Ilham Kadri. 

A holder of Moroccan and French nationalities, Ilham Kadri has an engineering degree from the European School of Chemistry, Polymers and Materials Science in Strasbourg, France, and a PhD in macromolecular physico-chemistry from Louis Pasteur University in Strasbourg. 

 

Follow us on twitter @SolvayGroup

Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 26,800 employees in 61 countries. Net sales were €10.1 billion in 2017, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program. Financial figures take into account the announced divestment of Polyamides.

Media Relations

 

Caroline Jacobs

Victoria Binoche, APCO

  
  +32 2 264 1530 +33 1 44 94 86 72

  

 

Investor Relations

Geoffroy Raskin

Jodi Allen

Bisser Alexandrov

+32 2 264 1540 +1 6098604608 +32 2 264 3687

PDF

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Solvay S.A. via Globenewswire

Attachment: PDF.pdf

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:40 E:SOLB
Solvay S.A. : Solvay's Board of Directors appoints Ilham Kadri Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO of the Group
02 Oct E:SOLB
Transparency Declaration - Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
24 Sep E:SOLB
Solvay S.A. : Solvay outlines strong sustainable growth potential at its Investor Update
19 Sep E:SOLB
Transparency Declaration - Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
12 Sep E:SOLB
Transparency Declaration - Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
31 Jul E:SOLB
Solvay 2018 first half results: Strong volume growth counters forex headwinds
25 May E:SOLB
Transparency Declaration - Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
22 May E:SOLB
Transparency Declaration - Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
11 May E:SOLB
Transparency Declaration - Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
08 May E:SOLB
Outcome of Solvay's General Shareholders Meeting

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
2
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
3
EXL joins the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA)
4
Broadcom Extends Automotive Ethernet Leadership with New Innovative Gigabit-capable PHY, Secure Switch and Smart Camera MCU
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Solvay 115.35 1.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:01
ADVA ConnectGuard(TM) Ethernet security solution succeeds in rigorous EANTC tests
08:01
Dr. Fakhri Karray Brings Artificial Intelligence Credentials to Victory Square Portfolio Companies
08:00
Invitation: Kemira to publish January-September 2018 results on October 24, 2018
08:00
ADVA ConnectGuard(TM) Ethernet security solution succeeds in rigorous EANTC tests
07:57
Clio Becomes the First Completely Cloud-Based Case Management Software Endorsed by the Law Society of England and Wales
07:35
Borregaard: Invitation to Q3 2018 announcement
07:20
CellaVision AB pesents the third quarter 2018 on October 23 at 11:00 CET
07:19
Net Asset Value(s)
07:15
Changes in Ramirent Executive Management Team

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 08:21:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-09 09:21:07 - 2018-10-09 08:21:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY