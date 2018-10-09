09/10/2018 10:00:00

Spin Games Launches Ripley’s Believe It or Not!®, and Raiden V™ Licensed Games as Part of Its Launch Portfolio for G2E 2018

RENO, Nev., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC will showcase new licensed themes as part of its vast collection of iGaming content and next generation real-money and social-content deployment technology at the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") October 9-11th

Spin Games will showcase both its own and its partners’ games.  Spin Games Remote Gaming Server (RGS) known as the ROCTM supports a significant amount of proven land-based content from both leading US land-based suppliers and carefully vetted independent design studios. The company offers products in multiple genres like slots, video poker, keno, bingo, and an exciting range of historical sports footage betting products, from the recently announced distribution agreement with Highlight Games, Ltd.  Spin will showcase over 160 HTML5 games in total.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® developed in conjunction with Free Slot Games of Las Vegas and the ever popular millennial brand Raiden V, developed in conjunction with EIBIC Co., LTD and the owner of Raiden V, MOSS co., ltd. of Japan will be a highlight of Spin’s product portfolio launch this G2E. Another EIBIC production, the Japanese themed game, “Ninja Gold“will also be featured.  Ninja Gold has been field-tested in the social gaming environment has achieved SPIN’s highest play numbers to date in that space. 

The company also announced its first public showing of its progressive product, which can be single-level or multi-level. Spin Games CEO Kent Young commented: “G2E 2018 is yet another significant milestone for Spin Games with exciting new developments, like our recently commercialized ROC3 platform allowing for winning content from companies such as Konami Gaming, Highlight Games, Everi, Incredible Technologies, Gaming Realms, EIBIC, Free Slot Games of Las Vegas and many more.  Our tagline ‘Proven Winners’ reflects the heights to which we have scaled in our global iGaming distribution as well as with our content library.  I am proud of what my team of professionals at Spin has accomplished so far and I am personally excited about the growth of both the company and the iGaming market.”

About Spin Games

Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world-class gaming content and disruptive smart-solution technologies for land-based and interactive markets. Spin has content and RGS licensing agreements with top tier content providers, including Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi, Incredible Technologies, Inspired Gaming, Lightning Box, Grand Vision Gaming and Novomatic, to name a few. 

For more information about Spin Games LLC, please visit: www.spingames.net

Media Contact: marketing@spingames.net

About Highlight Games Limited

Highlight Games is a specialist games supplier founded in 2014 by CEO Tim Green and Director Stewart Whittle.  Specializing in creating innovative, sports focused betting experiences, the Company’s flagship betting products, including SOCCERBET™, feature highly optimized game designs based on decades of archived live action sports and can be tailored to suit the sportsbook or virtuals offering of operators around the globe across retail, online and mobile. Highlight Games Limited www.highlight-games.com is majority owned by gaming, entertainment and media firm Cherry AB. Cherry AB’s class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Mid Cap segment. More information is available at www.cherry.se.

About Free Slots Games of Las Vegas (FSGoLV)

Free Slot Games of Las Vegas (FSGoLV) develops game content, publishes Social Gaming Apps in the "Free to Play" or "Social Casino" market and provides "white label" Social Casino Apps to casino gaming operators and non-gaming entities. In addition to its branded Ripley's Believe It or Not!® content, FSGoLV also offers a wide variety of traditional game offerings. FSGoLV content is currently available on Apple iOS and Android mobile operating systems with Terrible Herbst Social House, Binion's Casino, Ripley's Free Slots and Comp City Slots apps. FSGoLV has entered into additional contracts with third parties and will make those formal announcements in the future. For more information, visit www.freeslotgamesoflasvegas.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

marketing@spingames.net

866-890-6448

Spin Games.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
2
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
3
EXL joins the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA)
4
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:59
Net Asset Value(s)
10:55
Senior Business Leaders and Executive Talent Advisors to Convene in London for AESC’s Disruptive Innovation 2018
10:45
Additional Update on Investment
10:35
Holding(s) in Company
10:33
Form 8.3 - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc
10:30
Perceptive Automata announces $16M in Series A funding led by JAZZ Venture Partners to advance human intuition for self-driving cars
10:25
Portfolio Update
10:08
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Mine Q3 2018 Production Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 11:16:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-09 12:16:43 - 2018-10-09 11:16:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY