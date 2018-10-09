09/10/2018 17:18:05

State Bank Corp. Applies for Branch in Phoenix, To Rename Bank “State Bank of Arizona”

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPink: SBAZ) (“Company”), the holding company for Mohave State Bank (“Bank”), today announced it plans to rename the Bank “State Bank of Arizona.” It has also applied for a branch location in Phoenix, following the success of its loan production office, which opened in the Camelback/Biltmore neighborhood earlier this year.

“Our bank has succeeded in Arizona for more than 27 years, because we focus on providing the best service with competitive rates to our customers. Rebranding to State Bank of Arizona will help us execute on the vision of becoming Arizona’s premier community bank,” stated Brian M. Riley President and Chief Executive Officer.  “We are proud of our long-term success, our heritage of financial security and reliability, and plan to continue building on it.  We are confident that our exciting new approach to the Arizona marketplace will foster even greater innovation, efficiency and customer service on both a short- and long-term basis.” 

For now, the company will continue to operate as Mohave State Bank in Mohave County and Country Bank in Yavapai County, with both operating as divisions of State Bank of Arizona.

In May, the company opened its first Phoenix location in the Camelback Commons building in the Camelback/Biltmore neighborhood, a loan production office, located at 4742 N. 24th Street.  It has also filed an application for a full-service branch office to open in this same location later this year.

“We continue to expand our community banking presence throughout Arizona,” said Riley.  “We have generated significant growth over the last year, and we see significant opportunities in the greater Phoenix marketplace.  The banking landscape is changing, with fewer community banks and larger banks closing offices.  More than ever, there is a need for flexible business financing and timely decision making, and as a locally-owned bank, that is what we provide.”

An experienced team of business bankers in Phoenix, led by 30-year bank veteran Chris Orlowski, Senior Vice President and Phoenix Market President, will focus on providing local businesses with term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction financing, along with a full range of cash-management services. Orlowski was formerly with UMB and National Bank of Arizona and has relationships with many long-standing Phoenix-based businesses. 

About the Company

State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, the largest locally-owned bank in Arizona.  State Bank of Arizona is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004.  Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, State Bank of Arizona was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers.  The Bank has nine full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona.  The Bank also operates loan production offices in Sedona and Phoenix, AZ.  The Company is traded over-the-counter as SBAZ. For further information, please visit the web site: www.statebankaz.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona.  These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the completed merger might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this press release are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brian M. Riley, President & CEO

Craig Wenner, EVP & CFO

928 855 0000

www.mohavestbank.com

State Bank Corp. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
2
Dr. Fakhri Karray Brings Artificial Intelligence Credentials to Victory Square Portfolio Companies
3
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
4
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:45
Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
17:36
Medical Marijuana Company Acquisition: Wuhan Strengthens International Entry in the Marijuana Market
17:34
Total Voting Rights
17:32
Transaction in Own Shares
17:30
Google Pixel 3 on Verizon. Unleash the most powerful Pixel ever.
17:22
Atos digital leadership strengthened by the completion of the acquisition of the US-based Syntel
17:20
MARYGROVE’S CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN AUTHORS LECTURE SERIES FEATURES ACCLAIMED AUTHOR AND POET ELIZABETH ACEVEDO ON APRIL 26, 2019
17:18
State Bank Corp. Applies for Branch in Phoenix, To Rename Bank “State Bank of Arizona”
17:14
Prepping for Hurricane Michael’s wrath

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 18:03:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-09 19:03:10 - 2018-10-09 18:03:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY