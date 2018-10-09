09/10/2018 22:49:09

Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering of ADSs

MACAU, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (“Studio City”), a cinematically-themed, world-class gaming, retail and entertainment resort, today announces the launch of an initial public offering of 28,750,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each ADS representing four Class A ordinary shares of Studio City (the “Offering”).  Studio City has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,312,500 ADSs.  The price range for the Offering is currently estimated to be between US$10.50 and US$12.50 per ADS. A registration statement containing a preliminary prospectus, subject to completion, relating to the Offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) but has not yet become effective.  The ADSs may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.  Studio City expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering to acquire newly-issued shares of its subsidiary, MSC Cotai Limited (“MSC Cotai”).  In turn, MSC Cotai expects to apply the net proceeds it receives for the repayment of certain existing indebtedness.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as joint bookrunners of this Offering and as the representatives of the underwriters.

The Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus.  Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering of the ADSs may be obtained, when available, from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, via telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or via e-mail: prospectus.cpdg@db.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010-3629, Attention: Prospectus Department or by calling 1-800-221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department (telephone: 1-866-718-1649) or by e-mailing prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This announcement does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or elsewhere, and it does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Studio City’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the gaming market and visitation in Macau, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) Studio City’s anticipated growth strategies, (v) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Studio City’s or its affiliates’ filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Studio City does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investment community, please contact:

Richard Huang

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +852 2598 3619

Email: richardlshuang@melco-resorts.com 

For media enquiry, please contact:

Chimmy Leung 

Executive Director, Corporate Communications 

Tel: +852 3151 3765 

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com 

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dr. Fakhri Karray Brings Artificial Intelligence Credentials to Victory Square Portfolio Companies
2
German AI Trading Systems Company RISE Announces Security Token Offering at Blockchain Shift Conference
3
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
4
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
5
Secure Planet Announces Its TGE to Power the First Crowdsourced, Security Vulnerability Knowledge Database

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:00
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
22:50
Liberty Property Trust Hosts Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
22:49
Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering of ADSs
22:41
Associa Cares Donates up to $100,000 for Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts
22:40
FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date
22:30
LATAM Airlines Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for September 2018
22:24
Preferred Bank Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
22:19
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
22:17
Interfor to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 8, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 23:39:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-10 00:39:26 - 2018-10-09 23:39:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY