STWC Holdings, Inc. files key financial documents with SEC

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STWC Holdings (OTCPK: STWC) announced today that it has filed its two most recent annual reports (10K) along with its interim quarterly reports (10Q) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings provide key information to shareholders and other members of the public.

With these filings brought current, the company can now continue to focus on furthering its business plan. STWC shareholders and prospective investors can now have confidence that the company is committed to timely public filings.

“We are pleased to have reached this benchmark,” said Erin Phillips, President and CEO of STWC Holdings, Inc. “We are now positioned to take a pre-eminent role in the cannabis industry on a national level. The team that we have assembled is uniquely qualified to fortify our position as an industry leader. We look forward to updating shareholders and the public as our progress continues.”

The most recent filings can be viewed in their entirety at www.sec.gov.

About STWC Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colo., STWC Holdings plans on becoming a complete ecosystem of entities and services that support the burgeoning cannabis industry. From capital, strategic partnership, and seed-to-sale consulting to design, marketing and advertising services, we intend to be highly diversified within the industry. We are a team of highly capable industry veterans that creates value for our partners by providing access to our comprehensive suite of assets. We develop made-to-order solutions to address the range of challenges that cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses face. ­­We believe in the value of cannabis, and we’re laying the foundation for its future. For more information: 303-736-2442.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

