09/10/2018 00:00:00

Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & TOKYO, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration solutions, today announced it is supporting Talend Cloud’s expansion and growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) with new regional cloud data infrastructure. With growth exceeding 100 percent year over year in APAC, Talend is helping the region's enterprises put more diverse data, applications and APIs to work while addressing data privacy, residency and performance requirements. Talend Cloud provides a single platform for data integration across cloud and on-premises environments and allows for greater collaboration between IT and business teams.

Talend's new regional cloud infrastructure is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and supports Talend Cloud in the AWS Asia Pacific (Tokyo) region, with AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) region serving as the backup.”

In today’s digital transformation journey, Talend customers are moving to the cloud to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and increase data availability. Talend Cloud enables customer adoption of high-volume data, real-time advanced analytics, data lakes, data warehouses and self-service applications. New regulations and data privacy laws increasingly impose the localization of data in the country of processing, which requires the implementation of local solutions for data integration.

There are several benefits for Talend Cloud customers with this launch:

  • Better local performance: For customers who are using Talend Cloud services in the APAC region, the new cloud infrastructure will lead to faster performance with higher throughput and lower latency.

  • Improved data security with proximity: Maintaining data within the APAC region means the data does not have to make a long trip outside of the region, which can reduce the risk of data security breaches in transit and ease companies’ worries about security measures.

  • Reduced compliance and operational risk: The new cloud data infrastructure offers an instance of Talend Cloud that is deployed independently in APAC, which is vital for allowing customers to maintain high standards regarding data residency, security and operational best practices. As industry and government regulations evolve, Talend Cloud customers will be able to maintain flexibility to keep up with the changes.

"Our expansion in APAC reinforces our commitment to supporting customers wherever they operate around the world,” said Ciaran Dynes, SVP Products, Talend. "We see strong customer interest in data lakes, analytics and machine learning on AWS, and building Talend Cloud on AWS allows us to address demand around the world.”

Talend Cloud is a highly secure and scalable Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that helps organizations put more data to work by increasing its availability, quality and value. Talend’s native, portable and unified data platform provides the performance, governance and collaboration required for companies to liberate their data, so everyone can trust it and use it to drive business value.

For more information about Talend Cloud and its complete portfolio of solutions visit www.talend.com or sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Like this story? Tweet this: .@Talend commissions a local cloud data architecture in APAC using @AWSCloud Regions to support Talend Cloud and help organizations with compliance #iPaaS https://bit.ly/2AVUTIh

 

About Talend

Talend (Nasdaq: TLND), a leader in cloud integration solutions, liberates data from legacy infrastructure and puts more of the right data to work for your business, faster. Talend Cloud delivers a single platform for data integration across public, private, and hybrid cloud, as well as on-premises environments, and enables greater collaboration between IT and business teams. Combined with an open, native, and extensible architecture for rapidly embracing market innovations, Talend allows you to cost-effectively meet the demands of ever-increasing data volumes, users, and use cases.

Over 1,500 global enterprise customers have chosen Talend to put their data to work including GE, HP Inc., and Domino’s. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld, and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Chris Taylor

Talend

408-674-1238

ctaylor@talend.com

Alice Borda

Talend

650-353-7075

aborda@talend.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novartis announces FDA and EMA filing acceptance of siponimod, the first and only drug shown to meaningfully delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients
2
Telenor Group and Nobel Peace Center select sixteen youth to reduce inequalities in health using digital solutions
3
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)
4
Broadcom Extends Automotive Ethernet Leadership with New Innovative Gigabit-capable PHY, Secure Switch and Smart Camera MCU
5
EXL joins the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:01
ITG Launches Conditional Orders for POSIT Alert in Asia Pacific
00:55
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Huazhu Group (HTHT) and Encourages HTHT Investors to Contact the Firm
00:44
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm
00:30
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – OPK
00:24
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
00:03
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN)
00:00
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
08 Oct
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)
08 Oct
On the heels of Hurricane Florence, Verizon’s network is ready for Hurricane Michael

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 01:51:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-09 02:51:00 - 2018-10-09 01:51:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY