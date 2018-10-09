Unravel Data Named to CNBC’s 2018 Upstart 100 List

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unravel Data , the application performance management (APM) platform designed for big data applications, today announced it has been named to CNBC’s 2018 Upstart 100 list. The Upstart 100 list features the best and brightest rising companies across a variety of sectors, including fintech, health tech, cybersecurity, retail, and more.

Unravel Data believes in the promise of big data and strives every day to solve big data’s biggest challenges. It does so by radically simplifying the planning and management of business-critical modern data applications, and guaranteeing the performance, reliability, and cost of the big data systems, on public or private cloud infrastructure.

With Unravel, companies in financial, telecom, healthcare, technology and other industries can run artificial intelligence, analytics, machine learning and IoT applications at the highest levels of performance, efficiency and scale. This allows Fortune 1000 and web scale companies to transform their business models and release innovative new applications such as autonomous vehicles, personalized ecommerce and fraud prevention with confidence.

Unravel was founded in 2014 and so far in 2018 alone has supported more than 10,000 big data nodes and more than 50 million big data applications at companies such as Kaiser Permanente, Leidos, Autodesk and Microsoft, enabling major efficiency gains and competitive agility.

CNBC’s Upstart 100 recognition follows Unravel’s recent designation by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in its report, “Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis; Analytics and Containers.” Earlier this year, Unravel announced its partnership with Microsoft Azure, which improves reliability, productivity and reduces costs for big data workloads in the cloud. Additionally, Unravel raised $15 million in Series B funding led by GGV Capital, with participation from Menlo Ventures and Microsoft Ventures, bringing its total funding to $23 million.

“Despite the enormous complexity of big data and the rapid pace at which it continues to evolve, Unravel Data continues to innovate, fueled by our customers’ mandate for simplicity and need to deal with much higher data volumes and real-time data pipelines,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO of Unravel Data. “We’re honored that our approach in supporting enterprises realize the promise of big data and simplify the planning and management of their business-critical modern data applications has received such high accolades from CNBC.”

About Unravel Data

Unravel Data provides the only Application Performance Management (APM) solution for Big Data. Unravel doesn’t just monitor and unify system-level data, but also tracks, correlates, and interprets performance data across the full-stack in-order to optimize, troubleshoot, and analyze from a single pane. Customers include leading Big Data practitioners such as Kaiser Permanente, Leidos, Autodesk and Microsoft. Unravel Data was founded by Kunal Agarwal and Dr. Shivnath Babu when they experienced the frustration of manually troubleshooting performance problems in Big Data stacks firsthand. Unravel’s founding team includes Big Data experts from companies such as Cloudera, Oracle, and Microsoft. Unravel Data has raised a total of $23 million of funding from Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, M12, Data Elite Ventures and Jyoti Bansal.

Copyright Statement

The name Unravel Data is a trademark of Unravel Data™. Other trade names used in this document are the properties of their respective owners.

