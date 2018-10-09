09/10/2018 15:15:00

Unravel Data Named to CNBC’s 2018 Upstart 100 List

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unravel Data, the application performance management (APM) platform designed for big data applications, today announced it has been named to CNBC’s 2018 Upstart 100 list. The Upstart 100 list features the best and brightest rising companies across a variety of sectors, including fintech, health tech, cybersecurity, retail, and more.

Unravel Data believes in the promise of big data and strives every day to solve big data’s biggest challenges. It does so by radically simplifying the planning and management of business-critical modern data applications, and guaranteeing the performance, reliability, and cost of the big data systems, on public or private cloud infrastructure.

With Unravel, companies in financial, telecom, healthcare, technology and other industries can run artificial intelligence, analytics, machine learning and IoT applications at the highest levels of performance, efficiency and scale. This allows Fortune 1000 and web scale companies to transform their business models and release innovative new applications such as autonomous vehicles, personalized ecommerce and fraud prevention with confidence.

Unravel was founded in 2014 and so far in 2018 alone has supported more than 10,000 big data nodes and more than 50 million big data applications at companies such as Kaiser Permanente, Leidos, Autodesk and Microsoft, enabling major efficiency gains and competitive agility.

CNBC’s Upstart 100 recognition follows Unravel’s recent designation by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in its report, “Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis; Analytics and Containers.” Earlier this year, Unravel announced its partnership with Microsoft Azure, which improves reliability, productivity and reduces costs for big data workloads in the cloud. Additionally, Unravel raised $15 million in Series B funding led by GGV Capital, with participation from Menlo Ventures and Microsoft Ventures, bringing its total funding to $23 million.

“Despite the enormous complexity of big data and the rapid pace at which it continues to evolve, Unravel Data continues to innovate, fueled by our customers’ mandate for simplicity and need to deal with much higher data volumes and real-time data pipelines,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO of Unravel Data. “We’re honored that our approach in supporting enterprises realize the promise of big data and simplify the planning and management of their business-critical modern data applications has received such high accolades from CNBC.”

Know more about big data in 2018—what we have learned so far, here.

For additional information and to view CNBC’s full Upstart 100 list, visit: CNBC.com/Upstart.

Share this: https://ctt.ac/hQ2na

About Unravel Data

Unravel Data provides the only Application Performance Management (APM) solution for Big Data. Unravel doesn’t just monitor and unify system-level data, but also tracks, correlates, and interprets performance data across the full-stack in-order to optimize, troubleshoot, and analyze from a single pane. Customers include leading Big Data practitioners such as Kaiser Permanente, Leidos, Autodesk and Microsoft. Unravel Data was founded by Kunal Agarwal and Dr. Shivnath Babu when they experienced the frustration of manually troubleshooting performance problems in Big Data stacks firsthand. Unravel’s founding team includes Big Data experts from companies such as Cloudera, Oracle, and Microsoft. Unravel Data has raised a total of $23 million of funding from Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, M12, Data Elite Ventures and Jyoti Bansal.

Copyright Statement

The name Unravel Data is a trademark of Unravel Data™. Other trade names used in this document are the properties of their respective owners.

PR Contact

Jordan Tewell, 10Fold

unravel@10fold.com

1-415-666-6066

unravelnobkc.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
2
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
3
Dr. Fakhri Karray Brings Artificial Intelligence Credentials to Victory Square Portfolio Companies
4
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
5
Secure Planet Announces Its TGE to Power the First Crowdsourced, Security Vulnerability Knowledge Database

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:30
Continental Unit Engages Energy Infrastructure Advisor
15:30
Detection Technology Plc - Managers' Transactions
15:30
Detection Technology Plc - Managers' Transactions
15:30
Detection Technology Plc - Managers' Transactions
15:30
Detection Technology Plc - Managers' Transactions
15:29
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:29
German AI Trading Systems Company RISE Announces Security Token Offering at Blockchain Shift Conference
15:28
Jumpstart Automotive Media Unveils New Insights On Frustrations That Both Consumers & Dealers Face On Vehicle Pricing, Negotiations
15:24
Puration Inc Sets Sights On 2018 Revenue Benchmark To Carve Out Leadership Stake In $1 Billion Cannabis Beverage Market Segment

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 15:48:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-09 16:48:43 - 2018-10-09 15:48:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY