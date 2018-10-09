09/10/2018 15:11:49

Winslow Technology Group Named CRN® Triple Crown Award Winner

Fifth Annual Award Program Recognizes Standout Solution Providers

 

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group (WTG), a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized WTG for earning its 2018 Triple Crown Award. This year, 46 solution providers in North America reached the qualifying revenue, growth, and technical expertise to be named on three of CRN’s prestigious solution provider lists, earning them the Triple Crown Award.   

Each year CRN announces lists and rankings to distinguish solution providers who are outshining their peers in the IT channel. It is a great accomplishment for a solution provider to make any one of these lists, so being named in three, as this year’s Triple Crown winners have been, deserves special acknowledgement. This year’s CRN Triple Crown Award winners rank among the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America on the Solution Provider 500 list; are among the fastest growing organizations in the channel today on the Fast Growth 150 list; and have made the Tech Elite 250 list by receiving the highest level certifications from leading vendors.

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers. We provide expertise in the areas of server, storage, networking, security, virtualization, hyper-convergence, cloud and data protection technologies.

"We are honored to be a part of this elite group of CRN Triple Crown Award Winners for the second consecutive year," said Scott Winslow, President and Founder of Winslow Technology Group. “This recognition is a testament to our extremely talented and hard-working team, our loyal customers, and great OEM partners.  The fact that 90% of the world's data was created in the last two years presents an incredible opportunity for partners like Winslow Technology Group to help our customers with their Digital Transformation."

“Each Triple Crown Award Winner has simultaneously generated high enough revenue to be ranked on the Solution Provider 500 List, achieved double- or triple-digit revenue growth for recognition on the Fast Growth 150, and devoted significant time and effort to top certifications to attain Tech Elite 250 status,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each one of these high-achieving companies who continue to raise the bar for success in the IT Channel.”

The 2018 Triple Crown Award Winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers. The company has been named to Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies, CRN Fast Growth, BBJ’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, and a four-time Dell Partner of the Year. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their businesses by realizing the benefits of hyper-converged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. We provide expertise in the areas of server, storage, networking, security, virtualization, hyper-convergence, and data protection technologies. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more. We deliver proven solutions that are easy-to-use, feature-rich, and affordable. Our core principles are to select the right technology partner, provide unparalleled technical expertise, deliver exceptional service, and demonstrate an unyielding commitment to customer satisfaction. www.winslowtg.com 

Winslow Technology Group Contact 

Lori Wilkins

Winslow Technology Group 

781-697-0603 

lori@winslowtg.com

About the Channel Company 

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

(508) 416-1189 

jhogan@thechannelco.com 

Winslow_Logo.jpg

