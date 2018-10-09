09/10/2018 04:18:00

WTOKF - European Karate Championship, ended on Sunday, October 7, 2018 with success

MIDLAND, Mich., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HPIL) is pleased to announce that The European Championship of the World Traditional Okinawa Karate Federation (WOKF) – https://www.wtokf.org  successfully concluded on Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Rome, Italy.

All results obtained by athletes at the European Karate Championship-Rome-Italy on 5-7 October 2018, as well as the final nation-wide ranking, will be published shortly in the WTOKF Official Bulletin.

Karate-do is a martial art, and a form of defense, in which the main goal is to train the spirit and body in an energetic and sincere manner to work for the perfection of character through the accumulation of experience throughout the duration of the training.

Ultimately, the real purpose of karate is to educate the younger generations, from children to the elderly, of the positive effects demonstrated over the years in karate.  Age is not a factor and does not matter.

Karate is a competitive sport enjoyed by young and old athletes around the world.

The WTOKF, a world sports entity that has 84 member countries and around 1.2 million practitioners worldwide, works earnestly and abstinently to be eligible to take part in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan in 2020.

HPIL HOLDING, as Official Sponsor, has been working with the WTOKF to develop joint projects to support the process of training and improving all organizations in the member countries by organizing at a high level the activities specific to this sport (seminars, international Gasshuku, preselection competitions, regional championships, European championships and world championships). HPIL HOLDING and the WTOKF are also jointly developing a Karate Video game for multiple platforms and on the internet broadcast of Karate Tournaments.

Mr. Amersey, President and CEO of HPIL HOLDING, said: "We continue to work seriously to support the WTOKF in the preparation of all the karate-specific activities so that we can achieve the ideal that each sportsman feels when participating in The Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.”

Mr. Ionel Bara, President of the WTOKF said, "We are happy of our collaboration with HPIL HOLDING, which has shown us over the years a great support in the realization of all our plans, and we are sure that this will continue so to successfully accomplish all our proposed goals.”

Mr. Bara also said: "Together we have the same goal: An aim and a dream for millions of hearts: Karate as an Olympic Sport!”

