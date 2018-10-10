10/10/2018 12:00:27

Acarix AB enters strategic alliance with MED Management to broaden the commercial platform toward the German outpatient market

Press release

Malmö, October 10, 2018

Acarix AB enters strategic alliance with MED Management to broaden the commercial platform toward the German outpatient market

To increase awareness and knowledge of the unique rule-out technology offered by Acarix through its CADScor system, Acarix and MED Management are entering into an agreement for the German outpatient market.

"The CADScor system is perfectly suited for supporting MED Management's overall strategy of offering solutions to improve patient care, especially in the outpatient market. We see CADScor as an important contributor to our offering and we are looking forward to developing the Acarix business further in Germany," says Katja Bahr, CEO at MED Management.

"With the CADScor system we have a unique technology that offers an early rule-out for coronary artery disease (CAD) and that enhances the decision process for health care providers. In combination with MED Management's established network and proven track record in Germany, this will provide many more patients and doctors with access to Acarix's clinically validated device. This collaboration will be an important complement to our own sales team in Germany and will strengthen our efforts in the German market," says Per Persson, Chief Commercial Officer at Acarix.

MED Management offers innovative services and concepts for patient treatment within cardiology and works closely together with insurance companies, health care providers, administration and some of the leading medical device suppliers in the outpatient environment.

Thousands of patients already benefit from the innovative, high-quality, healthcare programs that MED Management has offered for the past 10 years. MED Management has set standards for integrated healthcare in cardiology for the German outpatient market. Numerous major health insurance companies and well-known, healthcare providers trust in MED Management's concepts.

The CADScor®System combines ultra-sensitive acoustic detection of turbulent arterial flows and myocardial movements together with advanced algorithms in one portable device, which provides a patient-specific score that enables non-invasive assessment of the risk of CAD in less than 8 minutes. This provides physicians with a rapid, front line tool for early assessment before moving on to more expensive and invasive methods.

Contacts:

Christian Lindholm, interim CEO, E-mail: secli@acarix.com, Phone: +46 705 118 333

Notes to editors:

Acarix, CADScor®System and cardiac sound measurement

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Acarix's CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD score, on the device screen. Readings are obtained in less than 8 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful and invasive diagnostic procedures.

MED Management

Was founded in 2009 and is committed to the implementation of innovative technologies, including the development of reimbursement strategies together with health insurance companies for cardiologic outpatient care in Germany. MED Management has gained sound experience in setting up high-quality, assurance programs to ensure and provide needs-based, individual, patient care.

See more at www.acarix.com. Press photos: https://www.acarix.com/about-us/press-downloads/press-photos/.

Press release Acarix_MedM_ENG_FINAL

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Acarix AB via Globenewswire

