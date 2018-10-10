AKVA group ASA: Invitation - presentation of the Q3 2018 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2018 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday November 2nd, 2018 at 10:00 CET.
Place: AKVA group ASA, Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo.
The presentation will be held in English and it is open to all interested parties.
Dated: October 10th, 2018
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
| Hallvard Muri
| Chief Executive Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 91 58 07 50
| E-mail:
hmuri@akvagroup.com
| Simon Nyquist Martinsen
| Chief Financial Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 91 63 00 42
| E-mail:
snmartinsen@akvagroup.com
AKVA group is the leading provider of technology and services to the global fish farming industry and the only with global distribution. The products consist of software systems, operational equipment and sensor systems, feed systems, cage systems, net cleaning systems, light systems and recirculation aquaculture systems.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
