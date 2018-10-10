AKVA group ASA: Invitation - presentation of the Q3 2018 financial results

Related content AKVA group ASA: Supply and Sales Contract AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 0.75 today AKVA group ASA: AKVA group ASA enters into agreement to..

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2018 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday November 2nd, 2018 at 10:00 CET.

Place: AKVA group ASA, Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo.

The presentation will be held in English and it is open to all interested parties.

Dated: October 10th, 2018

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Hallvard Muri Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 58 07 50 E-mail: hmuri@akvagroup.com

Simon Nyquist Martinsen Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 63 00 42 E-mail: snmartinsen@akvagroup.com

***************************************************************

AKVA group is the leading provider of technology and services to the global fish farming industry and the only with global distribution. The products consist of software systems, operational equipment and sensor systems, feed systems, cage systems, net cleaning systems, light systems and recirculation aquaculture systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AKVA group ASA via Globenewswire