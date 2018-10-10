Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Oct. 10, 2018 - Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will announce its 2018 third quarter earnings after the market closes Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, to discuss the company's financial results.

Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the "Investor Relations" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call." Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. A replay of the broadcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the webcast.

To ask a question during the live broadcast or listen without Internet access, call 866-544-7741 from within the United States; the number for international callers is 724-498-4407. Enter the passcode 4798294 when prompted.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.25 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com, www.blackhillscorp.com/corporateresponsibility and www.blackhillsenergy.com.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969

