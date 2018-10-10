10/10/2018 22:30:00

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 6.7% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend Rate

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on November 7, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 26, 2018. The dividend represents a 6.7% increase from Brown & Brown’s previous regular quarterly cash dividend and is the twenty-fifth consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company, making Brown & Brown a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat index.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown’s almost 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770

