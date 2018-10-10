10/10/2018 21:15:00

Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable December 6, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 23, 2018. The ex-dividend date (the date the common stock trades without the dividend) is October 22, 2018.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. www.cartech.com.

Media Inquiries:          

William J. Rudolph, Jr.

+1 610-208-3892        

wrudolph@cartech.com

Investor Inquiries:

Brad Edwards             

The Plunkett Group

+1 212-739-6740

brad@theplunkettgroup.com

