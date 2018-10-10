Com-Guard.com, Inc. Enters Into Reverse Merger Negotiation With Firemans Contractors, Inc (FRCN)

ENCINITAS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Com-Guard.com, Inc. (USOTC: CGUD), the technology company that has been designing and developing security applications for over 15 years, announces today that it will now focus on the next phase Mergers & Acquisitions program.

Com-Guard.com, Inc. is pleased to announce it has received indications of interest and started Letter of Intent negotiations from several private operating businesses to be potentially acquired or reverse merged into the company.

Firemans Contractors, Inc. (USOTC: FRCN) is exploring a new explosive market in Canada. The company new business line will include the growing and selling of cannabis. Canada recently passed a law legalizing cannabis. The Canadian market is a multibillion dollar industry. Reverse merger negotiation are ongoing.

Com-Guard, Inc. has been accepted as a developer for the fastest growing mobile platforms, Apple iPhone™, iPad™ and Android™. The Company intends to port its award-winning software, ComputerSafe® to create security applications in the mobile and netbook markets. In addition, it has entered the market for tracking items and events through the use of GPS, public databases and transactions. The Company’s initial product was ComputerSafe® on the Windows Platform and followed up by implementing an App called DataCrypt™ on the Apple iOS platform. The company has been a developer in the security software market for over 15 years.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Expression of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact involve risks and uncertainties. The actual results the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from expectations in this press release. These and other risks are detailed in Com-Guard’s Disclosure and Information Statement at www.pinksheets.com and its previously filed quarterly reports on Form 10-QSB and its annual report on Form 10-KSB. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

