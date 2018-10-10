Conformis to Host Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast on October 31, 2018

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) announced today that it will host a webcast on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2018. The webcast will be live at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/7axt74hp .

The webcast will be hosted by Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Weiner, Chief Financial Officer. The Company will issue a news release announcing its third quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, prior to the webcast.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants that are individually sized and shaped, or customized, to fit each patient's unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of customized knee implants and customized pre-sterilized, single-use instruments delivered in a single package to the hospital. In clinical studies, Conformis iTotal CR demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover customized implants and customized patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

