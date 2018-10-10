10/10/2018 10:00:00

Convexity Scientific Announces New Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Convexity Scientific, a growing health and wellness startup headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut, today announced an agreement with Capsule that will make available Convexity’s Flyp™ Nebulizer to health care providers and their patients in the New York City area.

With this announcement, Capsule joins over 400 providers nationwide as an authorized provider of Flyp Nebulizer. Designed to help simplify self-care for those living with respiratory conditions including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Flyp is the pocket-portable nebulizer made to fit the lifestyle of today’s more active patient. In contrast to traditional nebulizers, which are often bulky — requiring tubes, masks and external power sources — the Flyp’s unique all-in-one design includes a foldaway mouthpiece, an internal medication reservoir and a micro USB-rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Powered by HypersonIQ™ technology, the device is capable of delivering up to 90 percent of a physician-prescribed medication to the patient’s lungs in a whisper-quiet treatment lasting only seven minutes on average.

“People want their medication the day it’s prescribed,” Capsule CEO Eric Kinariwala said. “Our emotionally resonant customer experience builds trust and loyalty. Our proprietary technology powers the first pharmacy system that works for all of the stakeholders in health care  —  enabling customized outcomes for doctors, hospitals, insurers and manufacturers. The addition of Flyp to our product offering expands the convenience and value we offer to our customers and doctors.”

Geoff Matous, Executive Vice President of Convexity Scientific, added: "Capsule is an ideal partner for the Flyp product and brand. They’re reinventing the pharmacy experience for all stakeholders and delivering a tremendous amount of value in the process. Capsule’s focus on being faster, smarter, kinder and better is a terrific mirror of the ethos of Flyp Nebulizer — a product our team developed with a mission to help patients breathe freely. They have the platform validation and appropriate resources to scale nationally; we are honored that Capsule sees the clinical and consumer value of Flyp Nebulizer and look forward to helping support their success.”

To clinicians, the value of the partnership is clear.

Allergist-immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh, NYU Langone Health Assistant Professor and Allergy & Asthma Network spokesperson, said, “Numerous studies show nebulized asthma and COPD medication has far better lung deposition, especially when patients are not feeling well or having an exacerbation. Often, traditional devices are bulky and difficult to have on hand when out of the home. Flyp's portability combined with Capsule's same-day delivery model ensures patients can receive their medication quickly, safely, conveniently and reliably.”

About Convexity Scientific

Convexity Scientific Inc. is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based medical technology company that is developing the next generation of devices with patients' lifestyles in mind. The company's first medical device, the Flyp™ Nebulizer for respiratory diseases, demonstrates Convexity's commitment to transforming medical devices with radical reinventions. Flyp is FDA cleared to treat patients ages 13 and up. For more, go to https://www.flypnebulizer.com.

About Capsule

Capsule is rebuilding the pharmacy industry from the inside out with an emotionally resonant experience, and technology that enables customized outcomes for doctors, hospitals, insurers, and manufacturers. Capsule has raised $70 million from Thrive Capital, Glade Brook Capital, The Virgin Group, and Sound Ventures. 

