CORRECTION: LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SWEDBANK AB

NOTICE 2018-10-10 WARRANTS
Correction refers to listing date and is marked in bold.
LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SWEDBANK AB
Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 72 warrants issued by Swedbank AB with effect from 2018-10-11. The warrants will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden.
The warrants were incorrectly delisted on 2018-10-05 and will from 2018-10-11 be relisted with new order book IDs.
Please find instrument identifiers in the attached documents.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050