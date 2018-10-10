CORRECTION: LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SWEDBANK AB

Correction refers to listing date and is marked in bold.

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 72 warrants issued by Swedbank AB with effect from 2018-10-11. The warrants will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden.