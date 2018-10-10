10/10/2018 19:30:00

DAT Freight Index: September Spot Freight Volume Slips 14%, in Seasonal Trend

Related content
05 Oct - 
Roper Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financi..
24 Sep - 
Roper Technologies Announces Dividend
10 Sep - 
DAT Freight Index: August Spot Freight Falls Below 2017..

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight resumed a seasonal pattern on the spot market in September, with a month-over-month decline of 14 percent. Compared to September 2017, volume dropped 30 percent, influenced by a steep drop in demand for flatbed equipment, compared to last year’s hurricane aftermath. Hurricane season has not had a major impact on freight flows so far this year.

“The decline in load posting volume in the DAT load board marketplace actually signals a return to stability, as 3PLs and freight brokers are able to find trucks more quickly,” explained DAT market analyst Peggy Dorf. “Volume can be expected to increase in the fourth quarter, although year-over-year increases may be muted due to the strength of comparable months in 2017.” 

Spot market rates edged up for dry van and refrigerated (“reefer”) equipment, month over month, despite declining volume. However, rates slipped a few cents lower for flatbed trailers. All trailer types got a rate increase compared to September 2017 averages.

Despite the decline, rates are higher for all equipment types than in any previous year since at least 2010, when DAT introduced the first spot market rates database.

The DAT Freight Index reflects load posting volume on the DAT network of load boards, and 100 on the Index represents the average monthly volume in the year 2000. Additional trends and analysis are available at DAT Trendlines. Referenced rates are the averages by equipment type, based on $57 billion of actual transactions, as recorded in DAT RateView. Rates per mile include fuel surcharges, but not accessorials or other fees.

About DAT Solutions

DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from 279 million freight matches (2018 estimate) and a database of $57 billion in annual market transactions. Related services include a comprehensive directory of companies with business history, credit, safety, insurance and company reviews; broker transportation management software; authority, fuel tax, mileage, vehicle licensing, and registration services; and carrier onboarding.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices. DAT.com

Contact:

Eileen Hart

Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications

PR@dat.com | 503-672-5132

Images accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb425605-0fb1-402f-86b0-04fd1d54e11f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6831c955-f2c4-44cb-bba8-e015c3a55a32

DAT-nasdaq-logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:30 ROP
DAT Freight Index: September Spot Freight Volume Slips 14%, in Seasonal Trend
05 Oct ROP
Roper Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
24 Sep ROP
Roper Technologies Announces Dividend
10 Sep ROP
DAT Freight Index: August Spot Freight Falls Below 2017 Levels, as Rates Remain 20% Higher
24 Aug ROP
Roper Technologies Appoints Neil Hunn President and Chief Executive Officer; Succeeds Brian Jellison Who Remains Executive Chairman
15 Aug ROP
Roper Technologies Prices Public Offering Of $700 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2023 And $800 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028
10 Aug ROP
DAT Freight Index: July Spot Truckload Volume and Rates Return to Earth
26 Jul ROP
Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results
16 Jul ROP
DAT Broker TMS Adds New Load Tracking Module
09 Jul ROP
DAT Freight Index: Record Demand Boosts Spot Truckload Rates to New Heights in June

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
2
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
3
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
4
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
5
FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date

Related stock quotes

Roper Technologies Inc 283.99 -1.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:55
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, ALNY and ADNT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:52
SmileDirectClub Announces $380 Million Equity Private Placement; $3.2 Billion Valuation
19:51
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and USAT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:46
NeighborWorks America Convenes Major Training for Community Leaders
19:42
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Five Prime Therapeutics, National Health Investors, Starwood Property Trust, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, Aclaris Therapeutics, and Mitek — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
19:37
EF Hutton: Licenses Solution to Hedge Bitcoin
19:32
Spectral & NSCore Announce Strategic Relationship that Significantly Expands Access and Distribution of MTP/OTP Memory Compilers to accelerate SOC integration of NVRAM & Low Power SRAMs for IOT applications
19:30
FERRATUM OYJ: Managers' Transactions
19:30
DAT Freight Index: September Spot Freight Volume Slips 14%, in Seasonal Trend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 20:14:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-10 21:14:13 - 2018-10-10 20:14:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY