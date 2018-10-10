10/10/2018 14:06:01

Delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm of Com Hem Holding AB (148/18)

Com Hem Holding AB (publ) (“Com Hem”) has requested a delisting of the company’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm due to the ongoing merger with Tele2 AB (publ) (for further details, please see Com Hem’s press release of October 8, 2018).  

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Com Hem.

With reference to the above, Com Hem will be removed from Nasdaq Stockholm, with last trading day on November 1, 2018.

Short name:

COMH

ISIN code:

SE0005999778

Order book ID:

101281

Last day of trading:

November 1, 2018

The current observations status of Com Hem’s shares is updated accordingly. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Linn Ejderhamn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
25
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
12:06
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
German AI Trading Systems Company RISE Announces Security Token Offering at Blockchain Shift Conference
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
3
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
4
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
5
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:21
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP : Form 8.3 - Intu Properties Plc
14:20
Net Asset Value(s)
14:12
One Horizon Group Enters into Agreement to Offer On-Demand Video and Music Streaming Service
14:10
Sandline Discovery Hires Mimi Singh and Terry Lundy to Support Strategic Company Growth
14:10
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:07
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:06
Delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm of Com Hem Holding AB (148/18)
14:05
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:05
Deltek WorkBook Celebrates Milestone Year with Continued Momentum in the Marketing & Advertising Industry

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 14:38:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-10 15:38:28 - 2018-10-10 14:38:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY