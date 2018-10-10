Delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm of Com Hem Holding AB (148/18)

Com Hem Holding AB (publ) (“Com Hem”) has requested a delisting of the company’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm due to the ongoing merger with Tele2 AB (publ) (for further details, please see Com Hem’s press release of October 8, 2018).

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Com Hem.

With reference to the above, Com Hem will be removed from Nasdaq Stockholm, with last trading day on November 1, 2018.

Short name: COMH ISIN code: SE0005999778 Order book ID: 101281 Last day of trading: November 1, 2018

The current observations status of Com Hem’s shares is updated accordingly.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Linn Ejderhamn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB