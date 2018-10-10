10/10/2018 14:05:00

Deltek WorkBook Celebrates Milestone Year with Continued Momentum in the Marketing & Advertising Industry

London, England, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced today the milestones it has achieved one year after acquiring Denmark-based WorkBook. The acquisition of this best-in-class, integrated solution has accelerated Deltek’s momentum into the marketing & advertising industry with cutting-edge features and future-proof technology for the on-the-go agency lifestyle.

In one year, Deltek WorkBook has had over 50% growth in revenue and over 45% growth in users around the globe. Based on surveys Deltek has conducted and industry research, agencies are reporting they waste time entering and analyzing data from multiple tools to run their business. Deltek WorkBook’s growth shows that many agencies are turning to integrated solutions to use across their entire agency to solve these issues.

In addition to rapid growth, Deltek has released WorkBook 10 giving customers access to a fresh and simple user interface to view real-time job data, automated workflows, balanced resource capacity with incoming pipelines, as well as new reporting that enables users to predict revenue. 

With Deltek WorkBook 10, agencies can:

  • Consolidate tech stacks by streamlining all resource, project and financial management activities into one tool

  • Rely on data-driven decisions with greater visibility into every aspect of agency performance

  • Improve collaboration and reduce reliance on emails by consolidating communications and file sharing

  • Gain agency-wide adoption through smart and intuitive features that are easy-to-use for every role on the team

“Nucleus Research found that agencies were able to consolidate their disparate systems by replacing them with Deltek WorkBook, simplifying their technology environment and streamlining processes, saving businesses between 5 and 12 percent on project management,” said Seth Lippincott, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research. “For agencies of all sizes, WorkBook offers a purpose-built solution that can transform how these organizations manage operations and provide insights that help them focus on expanding the business.” Read more in the Nucleus Research paper WorkBook Offers Agency Management Visibility and Insight

“Deltek has an incredible list of clients – such as Ogilvy, We Are Social, TMP Worldwide, AKQA and Veritas Communications – as well as others that are transforming their agencies with Deltek WorkBook to achieve better collaboration and streamlined project & traffic management,” said Warren Linscott, SVP of Deltek Product Management. “As we look to the future challenges our global customers face, we are committed to delivering them innovative solutions to power their success. The marketing and advertising industry is extremely important to Deltek and we are excited to work more closely with these unique customers as we help them navigate the fast-paced change going on in the digital advertising space.”

Deltek’s award-winning customer support team is available for all WorkBook customers. They will receive the outstanding customer service recognized by J.D. Power, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com 

Lauran Cacciatori

Deltek

LauranCacciatori@Deltek.com

