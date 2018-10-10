10/10/2018 21:15:00

EnerSys Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call

READING, Pa., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter of fiscal 2019 financial results and to provide an overview of the business. The call will conclude with a question and answer session.

The call, scheduled for Thursday, November 8, 2018 beginning at 9:00 am Eastern Time, will be hosted by David M. Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.enersys.com under the "Investor Relations" link. Presentation materials to be used in conjunction with the conference call will become available under the aforementioned link the evening before the conference call. There will be a free download of a compatible media player on the company’s web site at https://www.enersys.com.

The conference call information is:

Date:Thursday, November 8, 2018
Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via Internet:

https://www.enersys.com

Domestic Dial-In Number:877-359-9508
International Dial-In Number:224-357-2393
Passcode:6784458

A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. on November 8, 2018 through 12:30 p.m. on December 8, 2018.

The replay information is:

Via Internet:

https://www.enersys.com

Domestic Replay Number:855-859-2056
International Replay Number:404-537-3406
Passcode:6784458

For more information, contact Thomas O'Neill, Vice President and Treasurer, EnerSys, P.O. Box 14145, Reading, PA 19612-4145, USA. Tel: 610-236-4040 or by emailing investorrelations@enersys.com.

About EnerSys:

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes reserve power and motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide.  Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other commercial electric powered vehicles. Reserve power batteries are used in the telecommunication and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions including medical, aerospace and defense systems. Outdoor equipment enclosure products are utilized in the telecommunication, cable, utility, transportation industries and by government and defense customers. The company also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers from over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world.

More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

EnerSys Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call

