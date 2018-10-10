10/10/2018 19:30:08

FERRATUM OYJ: Managers' Transactions

Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Erik Ferm

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20181010084102_10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-10-04

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 363 Unit price: 14.877 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,881 Unit price: 14.8797 EUR

(3): Volume: 978 Unit price: 14.9025 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 5,222 Volume weighted average price: 14.88378 EUR

 

Contacts:

Ferratum Group  

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO  

T: +49 30 921005844

E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group

Emmi Kyykkä

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

T: +41 79 9406315

E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FERRATUM OYJ via Globenewswire

