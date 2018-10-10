Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Erik Ferm
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20181010084102_10
Transaction date: 2018-10-04
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 363 Unit price: 14.877 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,881 Unit price: 14.8797 EUR
(3): Volume: 978 Unit price: 14.9025 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 5,222 Volume weighted average price: 14.88378 EUR
Contacts:
Ferratum Group
Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO
T: +49 30 921005844
E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com
Ferratum Group
Emmi Kyykkä
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
T: +41 79 9406315
E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
