Fortis Inc. Advises of Potential Loss of Gas Supply to its British Columbia Utility

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE:FTS) advises that due to an incident affecting Enbridge’s natural gas transmission pipeline near Prince George, British Columbia ("BC"), supply of natural gas to customers at our utility, FortisBC, may be affected. This pipeline provides the supply of natural gas which FortisBC then distributes to its customers in Prince George, Quesnel, William’s Lake, the lower Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver, among other locations.

No FortisBC infrastructure has been damaged as a result of the incident affecting Enbridge’s transmission pipeline. FortisBC is working closely with Enbridge and all officials involved in the incident. The utility has asked customers to restrict gas use at this time until more is known.

FortisBC has approximately one million gas customers; it is estimated about 70% of these customers have the potential to lose gas supply due to this incident.

FortisBC’s gas business represents 14% of the Corporation’s regulated assets as of December 31, 2017.

The Corporation and FortisBC thank customers for their support at this time. Customers can access more information at fortisbc.com .

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2017 revenue of C$8.3 billion and total assets of C$50 billion as at June 30, 2018. The Corporation's 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedar.com , or www.sec.gov .

