10/10/2018 15:36:36

Fortis Inc. Advises of Potential Loss of Gas Supply to its British Columbia Utility

Related content
04 Oct - 
Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on November 2 to Dis..
01 Oct - 
Fortis Inc. to Hold Investor Day in Toronto on October ..
04 Sep - 
Fortis Inc. to Hold Investor Day in Toronto on October ..

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE:FTS) advises that due to an incident affecting Enbridge’s natural gas transmission pipeline near Prince George, British Columbia ("BC"), supply of natural gas to customers at our utility, FortisBC, may be affected.  This pipeline provides the supply of natural gas which FortisBC then distributes to its customers in Prince George, Quesnel, William’s Lake, the lower Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver, among other locations.

No FortisBC infrastructure has been damaged as a result of the incident affecting Enbridge’s transmission pipeline.  FortisBC is working closely with Enbridge and all officials involved in the incident.  The utility has asked customers to restrict gas use at this time until more is known.

FortisBC has approximately one million gas customers; it is estimated about 70% of these customers have the potential to lose gas supply due to this incident. 

FortisBC’s gas business represents 14% of the Corporation’s regulated assets as of December 31, 2017.

The Corporation and FortisBC thank customers for their support at this time. Customers can access more information at fortisbc.com.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2017 revenue of C$8.3 billion and total assets of C$50 billion as at June 30, 2018. The Corporation's 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.comwww.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

For more information please contact:

Investor EnquiriesMedia Enquiries
Ms. Stephanie AmaimoMs. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Investor RelationsVice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.Fortis Inc.
709.737.2900709.737.5323

investorrelations@fortisinc.com 

media@fortisinc.com 

Fortis_L.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:36 FTS
Fortis Inc. Advises of Potential Loss of Gas Supply to its British Columbia Utility
04 Oct FTS
Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on November 2 to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results
01 Oct FTS
Fortis Inc. to Hold Investor Day in Toronto on October 15 and New York on October 16
04 Sep FTS
Fortis Inc. to Hold Investor Day in Toronto on October 15 and New York on October 16
31 Jul FTS
Fortis Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings
25 Jul FTS
Fortis Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends - 2018
24 Jul FTS
Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on July 31 to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Results
29 Jun FTS
Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on July 31 to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Results
18 Jun WCN
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Waste Connections, Fortis, Cenovus Energy, Gildan Activewear, CAE, and Algonquin Power & Utilities — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
03 May FTS
Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, appointment of Auditors and Say on Pay

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
2
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
3
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
4
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
5
FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date

Related stock quotes

Fortis Inc 32.34 1.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:09
PHI Group Closes Acquisition of Vinafilms JSC
16:07
Analysts' consensus sees potential growth of 40.9% as AEDAS Homes marks its first anniversary as a listed company
16:06
Analysts' consensus sees potential growth of 40.9% as AEDAS Homes marks its first anniversary as a listed company
16:05
Celebrate The Grand Opening Of Lantana In Fairfield on Saturday, Oct. 13th
16:04
FLEX LNG Ltd: Announcement of Contemplated Acquisition of Five 5th Generation LNG Newbuildings and Contemplated USD 300 Million Private Placement
16:00
NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
16:00
Innergy Systems Powers Up with Verific’s Parser Platform
16:00
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 16:28:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-10 17:28:26 - 2018-10-10 16:28:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY