GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments

MELBOURNE, Australia and SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX.TLX) (“Telix”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR), today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with GenesisCare Pty Ltd (“GenesisCare”), the largest private provider of oncology services in Australia and Europe.

The agreement covers three major collaboration areas. Firstly, GenesisCare and Telix have established a preferred clinical provider relationship for running radiation oncology studies in Australia for the inclusion of patients into Telix’s global multi-centre trials in neuro-oncology and urologic oncology. Secondly, GenesisCare and Telix will partner to deliver compassionate use access to Telix’s glioblastoma therapy program across its extensive patient network. Finally, Telix and GenesisCare will jointly explore the commercial potential of Telix’s products in China.

Telix CEO Christian Behrenbruch stated, “GenesisCare is a unique organisation that has both patient access and geographic reach in radiation oncology. The kind of products that Telix is developing are a natural fit for the GenesisCare clinical network, both in terms of trials to support product development but also eventual product roll-out.”

GenesisCare CEO Dan Collins commented, “We see strategic collaborations with companies like Telix as a way to advance clinical trials and make proven new treatments available more quickly – ultimately to improve life outcomes for patients. Healthcare access for all is also very important to us, and the compassionate-use program as part of this agreement will be life-changing for the patients involved. We look forward to a long partnership with Telix.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Telix”) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (JP) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com .

About GenesisCare

GenesisCare delivers treatment to people with cancer and heart disease, the two largest disease burdens globally. We’re committed to leading the change in how care is designed and given, and are currently leading or participating in more than 100 clinical trials.

The organisation employs more than 2,500 highly trained healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, Europe and now China, including some of the world’s most experienced specialists. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 160,000 people at more than 130 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes 12 centres in the UK, 21 in Spain and 30 in Australia, with more than 20 new centres under development. We also offer cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our patient satisfaction ratings, which place us in the top 1 per cent of outpatient healthcare organisations in the world. For more information visit www.genesiscare.com .

Important Information

