09/10/2018 23:00:00

GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments

MELBOURNE, Australia and SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX.TLX) (“Telix”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR), today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with GenesisCare Pty Ltd (“GenesisCare”), the largest private provider of oncology services in Australia and Europe.

The agreement covers three major collaboration areas. Firstly, GenesisCare and Telix have established a preferred clinical provider relationship for running radiation oncology studies in Australia for the inclusion of patients into Telix’s global multi-centre trials in neuro-oncology and urologic oncology. Secondly, GenesisCare and Telix will partner to deliver compassionate use access to Telix’s glioblastoma therapy program across its extensive patient network. Finally, Telix and GenesisCare will jointly explore the commercial potential of Telix’s products in China.

Telix CEO Christian Behrenbruch stated, “GenesisCare is a unique organisation that has both patient access and geographic reach in radiation oncology. The kind of products that Telix is developing are a natural fit for the GenesisCare clinical network, both in terms of trials to support product development but also eventual product roll-out.”

GenesisCare CEO Dan Collins commented, “We see strategic collaborations with companies like Telix as a way to advance clinical trials and make proven new treatments available more quickly – ultimately to improve life outcomes for patients. Healthcare access for all is also very important to us, and the compassionate-use program as part of this agreement will be life-changing for the patients involved. We look forward to a long partnership with Telix.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Telix”) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (JP) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com.

About GenesisCare

GenesisCare delivers treatment to people with cancer and heart disease, the two largest disease burdens globally. We’re committed to leading the change in how care is designed and given, and are currently leading or participating in more than 100 clinical trials.

The organisation employs more than 2,500 highly trained healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, Europe and now China, including some of the world’s most experienced specialists. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 160,000 people at more than 130 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes 12 centres in the UK, 21 in Spain and 30 in Australia, with more than 20 new centres under development. We also offer cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our patient satisfaction ratings, which place us in the top 1 per cent of outpatient healthcare organisations in the world. For more information visit www.genesiscare.com.

Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the US Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available. None of the products described in this release have obtained a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

Telix Corporate Contact

Dr Christian Behrenbruch

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

CEO

Email: chris@telixpharma.com

Telix Investor Relations (Australia)

Kyahn Williamson

WE Buchan

Tel: +61 (3) 9866 4722

Email: kwilliamson@buchanwe.com.au

Telix Investor Relations (US)

Lisa Wilson

In-Site Communications

Tel: +1 212 452 2793

Email: lwilson@insitecony.com

GenesisCare

20170406 Telix Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dr. Fakhri Karray Brings Artificial Intelligence Credentials to Victory Square Portfolio Companies
2
German AI Trading Systems Company RISE Announces Security Token Offering at Blockchain Shift Conference
3
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
4
Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud
5
Secure Planet Announces Its TGE to Power the First Crowdsourced, Security Vulnerability Knowledge Database

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:00
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
22:50
Liberty Property Trust Hosts Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
22:49
Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering of ADSs
22:41
Associa Cares Donates up to $100,000 for Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts
22:40
FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date
22:30
LATAM Airlines Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for September 2018
22:24
Preferred Bank Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
22:19
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
22:17
Interfor to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 8, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 October 2018 23:39:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-10 00:39:29 - 2018-10-09 23:39:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY