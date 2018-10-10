Gran Tierra Announces Commencement of Trading on the London Stock Exchange

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (NYSE MKT:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) is pleased to announce that its common stock is expected to be admitted today to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) for listed securities under the ticker “GTE”. The Company’s common stock will also continue to trade on the NYSE American and on the Toronto Stock Exchange. All dollar amounts are in United States (“U.S.”) dollars. Production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties (“WI”) basis. Per barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”) amounts are based on WI sales before royalties. All numbers and values have been previously disclosed by the Company in prior press releases and regulatory filings.

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Gran Tierra, commented: “Commencement of trading on the LSE today marks an important milestone for Gran Tierra, as we continue to profitably grow our exploration and production business in Colombia. We are seeking to expand our investor base at a very exciting time for the Company. Our senior management team is very pleased to be returning to the LSE where we previously achieved a supportive shareholder following in the past at Caracal Energy Inc. (“Caracal”). As with previous companies we have managed such as Caracal, we are committed to creating long-term shareholder value through employing capital discipline and focusing on increasing net asset value three to five times over the next five years. With an excellent track record of profitably growing production, reserves and our resource base in Colombia, we look forward to sharing Gran Tierra’s potential future successes with the London and European investment communities.”

About Gran Tierra

Gran Tierra is an independent international exploration and production company focused in onshore Colombia. The Company has built a portfolio that provides significant development inventory to continue to grow production. Following several acquisitions in 2016 and 2017, the Company has successfully consolidated an expansive and dominant land position in the proven yet underdeveloped Putumayo Basin and executed a new basin entry into the highly prolific Middle Magdalena Valley (“MMV”) Basin. The Company has approximately 2.1 million gross acres in onshore Colombia across 34 blocks and is the operator of 29 of the blocks. Gran Tierra has identified numerous exploration opportunities to commence a three to five year continuous exploration program, which it expects will be fully funded through the reinvestment of cash flows from operations. This exploration campaign is designed to test the majority of Gran Tierra’s large portfolio of unrisked mean prospective resources of 1.5 billion BOE1 by drilling 30 to 35 exploration wells in proven hydrocarbon basins in Colombia, including the Putumayo, the MMV and Llanos Basins.

Since May 2015, Gran Tierra has been led by Gary Guidry. Prior to joining Gran Tierra, Mr. Guidry was the President and CEO of Caracal, a highly successful LSE-listed company with operations in Chad, Africa. He held that position from mid-2011 until Caracal was acquired for $1.8 billion in mid-2014. During his tenure, Caracal’s total shareholder return was 101% compared to the 8% total return of the FTSE 350 Exploration and Production Index. He is supported at Gran Tierra by key members of the former Caracal senior management group. This experienced team has a proven track record of operational success and prudent financial management.

Key Highlights from Gran Tierra’s Second Quarter 2018 (“the Quarter”) Results

Record Company Production

Achieved a new Company milestone: record average Colombia production of 35,400 BOE per day ( “BOEPD” ) in the Quarter, which was 100% oil, on track with the Company's internal forecast and 18% higher than 30,098 BOEPD in second quarter 2017

) in the Quarter, which was 100% oil, on track with the Company's internal forecast and 18% higher than 30,098 BOEPD in second quarter 2017 Increased the Quarter's Colombia production by 57% from second quarter 2015 when the current Gran Tierra management team joined the Company and the strategy to refocus Gran Tierra on Colombia began, which represents an annualized growth rate of 16%

Forecasted to be on target to meet full year 2018 production guidance of 36,500 to 38,500 BOEPD, which would represent annual growth from the 2017 average of 16% to 23%; the Company's production is expected to exceed 40,000 BOEPD in fourth quarter 2018

Strong Financial Performance2

Oil and gas sales of $163 million, net income of $20 million, EBITDA of $102 million, funds flow from operations of $95 million, and capital expenditures of $84 million. Net income and EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $38 million and $191 million respectively.

Operating netback of $38.28 per BOE, an increase of 75% relative to second quarter 2017; the Brent oil price only increased 47% over the same time period

Exited the Quarter with $126 million of cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn $300 million credit facility, representing 0.8 times net debt to the Quarter's annualized funds flow from operations and 0.7 times net debt to the Quarter's annualized EBITDA

Key Upcoming Potential Catalysts

There are multiple potential catalysts for Gran Tierra planned during the second half of 2018 all of which are expected to be funded through cash flow and have the potential to positively impact 2018 year-end reserves, 2018 exit rate & 2019 production volumes, including the drilling of:

6 development oil wells & 1 water injector at the Acordionero oil field, Midas Block (Lisama Sands), MMV Basin; the ongoing expansion of this field’s production facilities and waterflood is also planned

3 appraisal oil wells at the Ayombero field, Midas Block (La Luna carbonate), MMV Basin

4 exploration wells in the Putumayo Basin and one in the MMV Basin

On admission to trading on the LSE, the Company's common stock will be registered with ISIN US38500T1016 and SEDOL number BZ0WN45. The US SEDOL number is B09R9V5 and the Canadian SEDOL number is B2PPCS5.

Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Neither information on the Company's website nor information on any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated in or constitutes a part of this press release.

Gran Tierra’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings are available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm .

1 All resources values and ancillary information contained in this press release have been calculated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (“COGEH”) and are based on the Company's 2017 year-end estimated prospective resources as evaluated by the Company's independent qualified reserve evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) in reports with an effective date of December 31, 2017 (the "GTE McDaniel Prospective Resources Report"), unless otherwise expressly stated.

2 Funds flow from operations, earnings before interest, taxes and depletion, depreciation and accretion ("DD&A") (" EBITDA") and operating netback are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized meanings under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Net debt is defined as face value of debt (excluding debt issuance costs), less cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.

