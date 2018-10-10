10/10/2018 09:39:03

India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value

 

India Advantage Fund Limited

 

 

(the "Company")

 

Class C Redeemable Participating Shares

ISIN: MU0196S00230

 

Valuation date

Currency

NAV/Share

Shares in issue

Net Assets

 

  9 October 2018

 

USD

 

 

292.61

 

222,203

 

 

65,020,385

 

All queries should be forwarded to the Company's Administrator:

 

Email address: iaf@sannegroup.mu

Telephone:      +230 467 3000

Facsimile:       +230 454 5339

Net asset value as at 09.10.2018 of

India Advantage Fund Ltd

(TIDM: IAFC):

NAV-bid........... : 292.61 USD

Shares in issue... : 222203

Total value....... : 65020385

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: India Advantage Fund Ltd via Globenewswire

