INGENICO GROUP: Third quarter 2018 Revenue - Conference call invitation

Q3 2018 Revenue

Conference Call

Philippe Lazare

Chairman and CEO

is pleased to invite you to our third quarter revenue conference call on

Wednesday, October 24 at 6pm (CET)

Please dial the following numbers to join the call:

                                                                                            

  • France Toll: +33 1 72 72 74 03

  • UK Toll: +44 20 7194 3759        

USA Toll: +1 646 722 4916

Conference pin: 13948420#

A press release and a presentation will be available on

www.ingenico.com

prior to the call at (5:40pm).

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

