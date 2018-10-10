Interoil production report for September

Oslo, 10 October 2018: Below please find average gross operated production in September 2018 and corresponding numbers for August 2018.

IOX operated September 2018 August 2018 Boe/d* Bopd * Boe/d* Bopd** Colombia 1604 1198 1562 1155

* Barrels of oil equivalents per day

** Barrels of oil per day

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia. Interoil currently employs approximately 60 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

