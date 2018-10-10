10/10/2018 17:06:04

Ipsos announces the successful completion of the acquisition of the 4 global divisions of GfK Custom Business Research

   Ipsos announces the successful completion of the acquisition of the

4 global divisions of GfK Custom Business Research:

Customer Experience; Experience Innovation;

Health and Public Affairs

Paris, 10 October 2018 - Didier Truchot, Ipsos' Founder, Chairman & CEO, is delighted to announce that Ipsos SA has successfully completed the acquisition of the four global divisions of GfK's Custom Research Business: Customer Experience; Experience Innovation; Health; and Public Affairs, for an enterprise value of €105 million.

The acquisition was announced on 30 July 2018 and was conditional to various approvals, which have been obtained since then including mandatory anti-trust clearances as announced 17 September 2018.

Didier Truchot, said: " We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of the four global divisions of  GfK Custom Research Business that Ipsos will now operate as of today. With this transaction, about 1,000 strong managers and committed professionals are joining Ipsos. I am happy to have been able to welcome them quickly within Ipsos. With them and our 16,500 employees, Ipsos furthers its goal to implement the Total Understanding Project, a growth plan as close as possible to clients needs, and to make the Ipsos brand synonymous with excellence in providing a better understanding of Society, Markets and People."

The four global divisions of GfK Custom Research Business will be included in Ipsos' consolidated accounts from 1st October 2018.  

GAME CHANGERS

« Game Changers » is the Ipsos signature.

At Ipsos we are passionately curious about people, markets, brands and society.

We make our changing world easier and faster to navigate and inspire clients to make smarter decisions.

We deliver with security, simplicity, speed and substance.

We are Game Changers.

Ipsos is listed on Eurolist - NYSE-Euronext.

The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index

and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

