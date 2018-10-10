IT – INET Nordic – Regulatory suspensions related to double volume cap mechanism as of October 11, 2018 (55/18)

MiFID II double volume cap (DVC) imposes a cap on Nordic@Mid trading and in case of liquid Instrument the reporting of certain Manual Trades. The updated list of Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic Instruments impacted by DVC measures is attached to this IT Notice. Column ‘New/ Updated’ indicates if the share has been added or if there is an update to the DVC status.

Note that DVC measures do not impact orders equal to or greater than LIS threshold sent to Nordic@Mid nor any Manual Trades where trade size is equal to or greater than LIS threshold. This kind of trading continues to be available despite of DVC measures in Instrument.

Details

Measures related to the DVC mechanism are described in INET Nordic Market Model, available on https://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/index.html

