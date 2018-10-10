10/10/2018 00:10:18

Karl Strauss Brings Back Collabapalooza for San Diego Beer Week

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Strauss Brewing Company is throwing its second annual indie beer collaboration celebration! The brewery has rallied together 30+ independent local breweries to throw a killer party during San Diego Beer Week, all in celebration of the city’s collaborative brewing community. Collabapalooza was voted “Best Beer Event of 2017” by the readers of The West Coaster craft beer newspaper, and will make its highly anticipated return on November 10th 2018.

Each participating brewery will pour two beers — a small batch or rare beer of their choice, as well as a beer brewed in collaboration with another independent San Diego brewery. In addition to unlimited samples of these one-off collaborations and rare releases, Collabapalooza will have food from local vendors available for purchase, live screen printed t-shirts, and a ton more to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We were really pumped about the feedback from last year! The event had great energy and the beer list was phenomenal, so we’re looking forward to seeing what our brewing friends have up their sleeves this year. It’s really something to see so many independent brewers join together and collaborate with one another. It’s what our community is all about!” – Paul Segura, Brewmaster of R&D, Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

Karl Strauss has been committed to supporting their local community since they helped kick off San Diego’s craft beer scene in 1989. Collabapalooza is a prime example of this support, as proceeds from the event will benefit both the San Diego Brewers Guild and the North Park Main Street Association.

The festival will take place on Saturday, November 10th from 1pm to 5pm in the parking lot behind the North Park Observatory. General admission tickets to the festival will include a commemorative Collabapalooza taster glass & unlimited 2oz samples starting at 2pm. An exclusive VIP session will be held from 1pm to 2pm offering priority access to the festival and the first tastes of the incredible beer list, along with a Collabapalooza t-shirt.

To learn more about Collabapalooza and purchase tickets to the festival, visit https://www.karlstrauss.com/events/Collabapalooza/.

Participating Breweries

Collaborations with Karl Strauss

Pizza Port Brewing Co

Stone Brewing

Burgeon Beer Company

SouthNorte Beer Co

Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing

The Lost Abbey

Bay City Brewing

Pink Boots Society

Nickel Beer Co. & South Park Brewing

Plus the following collaborations amongst San Diego breweries

Abnormal Beer Co with Green Flash Brewing & Alpine Beer Company

AleSmith Brewing Company with Newtopia Cider

Amplified Ale Works with TapRoom

Bagby Beer Company with Benchmark Brewing Company

Bear Roots Brewing Co with Escondido Brewing Co

Benchmark Brewing Company with OB Brewery

Black Plague Brewing Company with Pat Korn of Cellar 3

Booze Brothers Brewing Co with Culver Beer Co

Burgeon Beer Company with Rip Current Brewing Company

Burning Beard Brewing with Nickel Beer Co

Coronado Brewing Company with BNS Brewing Co

Council Brewing Company with Gravity Heights

Duck Foot Brewing Co with Mike Hess Brewing Co

Eppig Brewing with Modern Times Beer

Fall Brewing Company with Barley Forge Brewing Co

Half Door Brewing Co with Benchmark Brewing Company

Mother Earth Brewing Company with Battlemage Brewing

North Park Beer Co with Burgeon Beer Company

Pure Project with Modern Times Beer

Resident Brewing Co with Thunderhawk Alements

Rouleur Brewing Company with Papa Marce’s Cerveceria

San Diego Brewing Company with Thorn Brewing Co

San Diego Brewers Guild featuring Capital of Craft IPA

Second Chance Beer Company with New English Brewing Company

South Park Brewing Company with Wild Barrel Brewing

SouthNorte Beer Co with Cerveceria Insurgente

Thorn Brewing Co with Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing

Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing with Chula Vista Brewery and Groundswell Brewing Company

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Wreck Alley Imperial Stout. The brewery has won 110 medals since 2009 and was honored with the “Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year” award at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

Media Contact

Mark Weslar

mark.weslar@karlstrauss.com

Phone: 760.707.2426

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4f0d03c-7152-46e8-956f-679e7bfe8664

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dr. Fakhri Karray Brings Artificial Intelligence Credentials to Victory Square Portfolio Companies
2
German AI Trading Systems Company RISE Announces Security Token Offering at Blockchain Shift Conference
3
Paragon Footwear Improves Operational Efficiency with Integrated IoT Solution & Managed Services from Sify & Aeris
4
Secure Planet Announces Its TGE to Power the First Crowdsourced, Security Vulnerability Knowledge Database
5
NexTech to Broadcast First Ever Cannabis Augmented Reality Live Streaming Event in Partnership with CFN Media and Strainprint

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:10
Karl Strauss Brings Back Collabapalooza for San Diego Beer Week
00:05
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
09 Oct
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
09 Oct
Liberty Property Trust Hosts Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
09 Oct
Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering of ADSs
09 Oct
Associa Cares Donates up to $100,000 for Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts
09 Oct
FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date
09 Oct
LATAM Airlines Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for September 2018
09 Oct
Preferred Bank Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 02:17:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-10 03:17:20 - 2018-10-10 02:17:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY