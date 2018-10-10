Karl Strauss Brings Back Collabapalooza for San Diego Beer Week

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Strauss Brewing Company is throwing its second annual indie beer collaboration celebration! The brewery has rallied together 30+ independent local breweries to throw a killer party during San Diego Beer Week, all in celebration of the city’s collaborative brewing community. Collabapalooza was voted “Best Beer Event of 2017” by the readers of The West Coaster craft beer newspaper, and will make its highly anticipated return on November 10th 2018.

Each participating brewery will pour two beers — a small batch or rare beer of their choice, as well as a beer brewed in collaboration with another independent San Diego brewery. In addition to unlimited samples of these one-off collaborations and rare releases, Collabapalooza will have food from local vendors available for purchase, live screen printed t-shirts, and a ton more to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We were really pumped about the feedback from last year! The event had great energy and the beer list was phenomenal, so we’re looking forward to seeing what our brewing friends have up their sleeves this year. It’s really something to see so many independent brewers join together and collaborate with one another. It’s what our community is all about!” – Paul Segura, Brewmaster of R&D, Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

Karl Strauss has been committed to supporting their local community since they helped kick off San Diego’s craft beer scene in 1989. Collabapalooza is a prime example of this support, as proceeds from the event will benefit both the San Diego Brewers Guild and the North Park Main Street Association.

The festival will take place on Saturday, November 10th from 1pm to 5pm in the parking lot behind the North Park Observatory. General admission tickets to the festival will include a commemorative Collabapalooza taster glass & unlimited 2oz samples starting at 2pm. An exclusive VIP session will be held from 1pm to 2pm offering priority access to the festival and the first tastes of the incredible beer list, along with a Collabapalooza t-shirt.

To learn more about Collabapalooza and purchase tickets to the festival, visit https://www.karlstrauss.com/events/Collabapalooza/.

Participating Breweries

Collaborations with Karl Strauss

Pizza Port Brewing Co

Stone Brewing

Burgeon Beer Company

SouthNorte Beer Co

Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing

The Lost Abbey

Bay City Brewing

Pink Boots Society

Nickel Beer Co. & South Park Brewing

Plus the following collaborations amongst San Diego breweries

Abnormal Beer Co with Green Flash Brewing & Alpine Beer Company

AleSmith Brewing Company with Newtopia Cider

Amplified Ale Works with TapRoom

Bagby Beer Company with Benchmark Brewing Company

Bear Roots Brewing Co with Escondido Brewing Co

Benchmark Brewing Company with OB Brewery

Black Plague Brewing Company with Pat Korn of Cellar 3

Booze Brothers Brewing Co with Culver Beer Co

Burgeon Beer Company with Rip Current Brewing Company

Burning Beard Brewing with Nickel Beer Co

Coronado Brewing Company with BNS Brewing Co

Council Brewing Company with Gravity Heights

Duck Foot Brewing Co with Mike Hess Brewing Co

Eppig Brewing with Modern Times Beer

Fall Brewing Company with Barley Forge Brewing Co

Half Door Brewing Co with Benchmark Brewing Company

Mother Earth Brewing Company with Battlemage Brewing

North Park Beer Co with Burgeon Beer Company

Pure Project with Modern Times Beer

Resident Brewing Co with Thunderhawk Alements

Rouleur Brewing Company with Papa Marce’s Cerveceria

San Diego Brewing Company with Thorn Brewing Co

San Diego Brewers Guild featuring Capital of Craft IPA

Second Chance Beer Company with New English Brewing Company

South Park Brewing Company with Wild Barrel Brewing

SouthNorte Beer Co with Cerveceria Insurgente

Thorn Brewing Co with Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing

Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing with Chula Vista Brewery and Groundswell Brewing Company

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Wreck Alley Imperial Stout. The brewery has won 110 medals since 2009 and was honored with the “Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year” award at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

