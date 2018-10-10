10/10/2018 15:54:00

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Lannett Company, Inc. – LCI

Related content
13:20 - 
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ma..
09 Oct - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky,..
08 Oct - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Files Investor Class Ac..

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:  LCI) (“Lannett”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Lannett on behalf of purchasers of Lannett securities between February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

REMINDER:  Investors who purchased Lannett securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 26, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit www.ktmc.com/lannett-securities-class-action

According to the complaint, Lannett develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes solid oral (tablets and capsules), extended release, topical, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a wide range of therapeutic areas. At all relevant times, Lannett had an exclusivity agreement with its primary supplier, Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals (“JSP”), owned and operated by the Steinlauf family, set to expire on March 23, 2019. JSP’s products have historically accounted for at least one-third of Lannett’s sales.

The Class Period commences on February 7, 2018, when Lannett issued a press release announcing the company’s financial and operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The complaint alleges that on August 20, 2018, prior to the market opening, Lannett issued a press release stating, in part, “that its distribution agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals (JSP), which expires on March 23, 2019, will not be renewed.” Following this news, Lannett’s share price fell $8.15, or 60.3%, to close at $5.35 on August 20, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with JSP; (ii) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable, and (iii) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 or at info@ktmc.com.

Lannett investors may, no later than October 26, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 299-7706

(610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

KTMC-Logo_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:54 LCI
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Lannett Company, Inc. – LCI
13:20 LCI
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Macerich, Deluxe, RadiSys, Lannett, Ambarella, and Phibro Animal Health — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
09 Oct LCI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 Oct LCI
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Files Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against Lannett Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07 Oct PZZA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, LCI, PZZA, LOGM, PM and QRTEA
05 Oct LCI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LCI
05 Oct PZZA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX PM QRTEA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
03 Oct LCI
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Nevro, CV Sciences, and Lannett and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Oct LCI
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Lannett Company, Inc.
03 Oct LCI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 26, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
2
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
3
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
4
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
5
FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date

Related stock quotes

Lannett Co Inc 3.700 -1.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:09
PHI Group Closes Acquisition of Vinafilms JSC
16:07
Analysts' consensus sees potential growth of 40.9% as AEDAS Homes marks its first anniversary as a listed company
16:06
Analysts' consensus sees potential growth of 40.9% as AEDAS Homes marks its first anniversary as a listed company
16:05
Celebrate The Grand Opening Of Lantana In Fairfield on Saturday, Oct. 13th
16:04
FLEX LNG Ltd: Announcement of Contemplated Acquisition of Five 5th Generation LNG Newbuildings and Contemplated USD 300 Million Private Placement
16:00
NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
16:00
Innergy Systems Powers Up with Verific’s Parser Platform
16:00
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 16:28:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-10 17:28:02 - 2018-10-10 16:28:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY