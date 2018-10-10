LeddarTech Appoints New Vice President of Marketing and Communications

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, a Quebec City-based technology company that develops and commercializes high-performance, low-cost solid-state LiDAR sensor development platforms for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce that Daniel Aitken joined its team as Vice-President of Corporate Marketing and Communications. With more than 20 years’ technology-industry experience, including strategic business development and marketing, Mr. Aitken brings to LeddarTech extensive international marketing experience in the electronics, automotive and component-distribution industry. Mr. Aitken has spent most of his career working in multinational corporations in Canada, Europe and the United States.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Aitken to LeddarTech’s leadership team,” said Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO. “His experience and success in the development of sound and innovative marketing, branding and communications strategies, as well as his leadership abilities, will have a great impact on positioning our automotive LiDAR development platform and its value proposition to the industry,” stated Mr. Saintellemy.

Prior to joining LeddarTech, Mr. Aitken held a variety of senior positions at high-profile technology companies, including Integrated Device Technology in San Jose, California; ZMDI in Dresden, Germany; as well as Future Electronics in Montreal, Canada.

“I am very pleased to have joined LeddarTech, and I look forward to building upon the tremendous momentum that already exists,” said Mr. Aitken. “LeddarTech’s distinct business model, which offers a meaningful solution through the Leddar Engine, an automotive LiDAR development platform that enables the design of differentiated LiDAR solutions tailored to specific autonomous driving applications, provides a unique opportunity to answer present and future LiDAR market requirements. The unique business model of LeddarTech makes for an exciting marketing opportunity, which I look forward to executing,” stated Mr. Aitken.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a specialist in the development of high-performance, automotive grade solid-state LiDAR sensors, and ensuring that these revolutionary products are commercially viable for use in high volume passenger vehicles. The company is responsible for several technological innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote sensing applications. Automotive active safety, autonomous driving, intelligent transportation, inner-city fleet vehicles, and more are being enhanced using novel LeddarTech technologies.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com.

Contact: Marc Antoine Morin, Marketing Communication Manager, LeddarTech

Tel.: +1-418-653-9000, ext. 221 Marcantoine.Morin@Leddartech.com

