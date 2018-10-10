10/10/2018 17:34:35

Media Alert: IT’SUGAR Opens at Navy Pier in Downtown Chicago

Cheeky, Indulgent, and Humorous Specialty Candy Retailer Opened Beacon of Sweetness 

at Iconic City Landmark

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the world, consisting of over 100 retail locations, announced today that it recently opened a new store in Chicago’s iconic Navy Pier. Customers visiting the Navy Pier store will be immersed in an environment that draws inspiration from the historic Chicago location. Vintage candy advertisements throughout the store pays homage to Chicago’s cherished candy history.

“We are thrilled to finally bring our brand to Navy Pier, a centerpiece for Chicago’s diverse arts and cultural treasures, which is synonymous with old-world Chicago,” said Jeff Rubin, CEO and Founder of IT’SUGAR. “We look forward to sharing the IT’SUGAR experience with the community. This one-of-a-kind store is a truly unique destination filled with candy, gag gifts, and fun novelty items for people of all ages.”

IT’SUGAR’s 2,000 square-foot Navy Pier location in Chicago, the “Candy Capital of the World,” offers the unique candy and novelty products for which the brand is known.  Among hundreds of confections, customers will find everything from over-the-top indulgences to ridiculously funny specialty items—like an all-marshmallow cereal box, IT’SUGAR’s exclusive line of Saturday Night Live Candy, the World’s Largest boxes of Nerds and Sour Patch Kids, and giant boxes of All Pink Starbursts. The store will also feature IT’SUGAR’s newly created, “Taste of Chicago Box”, an exclusive collection of candies featuring products that originated in Chicago, such as: Tootsie Rolls®, Razzles®, Baby Ruth®, Juicy Fruit®, Charleston Chew®, Sugar Daddy®, Chuckles®, and more.

Located at 600 E. Grand Avenue, IT’SUGAR at the Navy Pier is opened Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.itsugar.com.

IT’SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: BBX) family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings, LLC.

About IT’SUGAR

Founded by candy veteran Jeff Rubin in 2006, this sweet experiential retail environment has become the largest specialty candy retailer in the world. The IT’SUGAR Empire consists of over 100 retail locations in U.S. hotspots such as New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago. Known for their absurdly wonderful sugar innovations that celebrate lighthearted rebellion, IT’SUGAR aspires to a future where everyone has access to the pure joy that comes from indulging in a world with fewer rules and more sugar.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions which includes its ownership interest in IT’SUGAR.  For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com. 

BBX Capital Corporation Contact:

Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director/Investor Relations Officer

954-940-5300, Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com 

Media Relations Contacts:

Kip Hunter Marketing, 954-765-1329, Nicole Lewis / Shannon O’Malley

Email: nicole@kiphuntermarketing.com, shannon@kiphuntermarketing.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Future results could differ materially as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of management. 

Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties affecting the specialty candy retail industry in which IT’SUGAR operates; and

the risks that IT’SUGAR’s growth strategies or its newly opened Navy Pier Chicago store may not achieve the returns anticipated or may not be profitable. In addition to the risks and factors identified above, reference is also made to other risks and factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which may be viewed on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or on BBX Capital’s website, www.BBXCapital.com. BBX Capital cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive.

